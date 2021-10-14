The Joyce to Present NYC Debut of Indigenous Enterprise

The Joyce Theater Foundation honors the traditions and progress of Indigenous people with the Joyce debut of Indigenous Enterprise. An intertribal, multidisciplinary celebration of storied rituals, Indigenous Liberation will play The Joyce Theater during National Native American Heritage Month, from November 9-14. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

A collective of award-winning dancers from across Turtle Island-currently known as North America-will honor the legacies of their native elders with the Joyce debut of Indigenous Enterprise. Anchoring themselves in the enduring beat of Indigenous drumming, these artists carry their tribes' traditions into the 21st century with Indigenous Liberation, an evening of jubilant story, song, and dance. Founder and champion Fancy Dancer Kenneth Shirley leads the intertribal group in highlighting traditional pow wow categories, including Jingle Dress, Hoop, Chicken Dance, Flute, and Grass Dance. Building on the company's mission to share their culture and increase the understanding of Native identity, Indigenous Liberation is a celebration of the power that lies at the heart of tradition.

Indigenous Enterprise is a professional Native American dance group, made up of champion dancers from tribes and nations across the United States and Canada. The company believes in the three Ps: preservation, performance, and progression. Preservation is pursued through teaching; performance is achieved through traditional song and dance; progression is accepted in the belief that culture changes with its people. As the Native young bloods of America, the artists of Indigenous Enterprise are the pioneers of progression within the cultural movement, sending positive messages about their culture through song and dance. Led by a team of articulate leaders who guide with knowledge and respect, the company provides individuals the opportunity to dictate their own course of action and achieve personal success. Founded by filmmaker Kenneth Shirley, the company has collaborated with the platinum-selling group The Black Eyed Peas, Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer Micki Free, and were the first Indigenous group to appear on Jennifer Lopez's "World of Dance" on NBC. Emmy Award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega selected Indigenous Enterprise to bring Indigenous representation to the 2021 virtual parade for the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden.

