The Joyce Theater BRINGS DANCE HOME Online

The Joyce Theater Foundation continues to bring audiences closer to dance through its website, www.Joyce.org, showcasing a selection of international and homegrown performances, artist talkbacks, online dance classes, and more.

With artists and audiences alike migrating to online platforms out of necessity during the global COVID-19 crisis, The Joyce and a host of companies who have graced the stage of its intimate Chelsea venue remain committed to bringing the power of dance to audiences everywhere through Bring Dance Home, its new digital initiative. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org/BringDanceHome

For nearly four decades, The Joyce has brought dance from across the country and around the world to audiences at its bustling New York City home. In these unprecedented times of self-quarantine and social distancing, the staff and visiting artists of The Joyce renew their commitment to ensuring the vitality of dance with Bring Dance Home, a curated digital collection of performances, interviews, podcasts, film, and classes aimed at bringing audiences together and closer than ever before-from the comfort and safety of their own home.

JoyceStream, a part of The Joyce's Bring Dance Home, features full-length performances available weekly from artists and companies from current and past seasons of The Joyce's programing, including several companies whose performances were affected by New York State's moratorium on large public gatherings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. On April 3, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE's Grace, recently seen on The Joyce stage in February, became the first of the full-length performances on JoyceStream. It is currently available for viewing through today, April 8. Next up is Hervé Koubi, also on The Joyce's stage in February, with What The Day Owes to The Night. The work, which had its NY premiere at The Joyce in 2018, will begin streaming on Friday, April 10 at 7pm and be available through Friday, April 17 at 10am. Future collaborations on JoyceStream will include Trisha Brown Dance Company, Stephen Petronio Company, and James Whiteside and Arthur Pita's The Tenant, among others. Dates for these will be announced soon.

Other streaming offerings on www.Joyce.org include Malpaso Dance Company, originally scheduled to perform at The Joyce from March 24-29, with an extended clip of their performance of Robyn Mineko Williams' Elemental, part of their planned triple-bill this spring. Offering a more behind-the-scenes approach, The Joyce's highly-rated podcast Still Spinning features in-depth conversations with artists across all genres-from tap dancer Ayodele Casel to Kuchipudi dancer Shantala Shivalingappa, to choreographer Pam Tanowitz and in-demand dance maker Camille A. Brown. For those looking to get on their feet and in on the action, The Joyce has rounded up online dance classes from Anna Teresa de Keersmaeker, Kate Wallich's Dance Church Go, Paul Taylor Dance, and more.

As the crisis continues to unfold, the safety and well-being of the community is The Joyce's first priority. In accordance with Governor Cuomo's decision to limit gatherings, The Joyce has cancelled all performances through May 17. While access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape.





