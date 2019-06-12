The Jimmy Awards Announce 2019 Nominees

The Jimmy Awards announce the nominees that will compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony. This year, a record 86 high school students from across America will participate.

Participating theatre organizations and their nominees can be found here.

Tony Award Winner Ben Platt will host the presentation which will take place on Monday, June 24th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan.

The 11th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety and is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Fans can watch the ceremony on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on Matthew Hinson, Northwest School of the Arts, in Charlotte, NC; and Tasha Partee, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, in Woodmere, NY for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.





