The Jewish Museum Will Transform Half its Public Space to Bring to Life 4,000 Years of Jewish Culture Through Art

The Jewish Museum has announced that it is embarking on a major reinvention of its third and fourth floors, transforming half of the Museum's public space. Opening Fall 2025, the project includes the renewal of the Museum's education facilities on the fourth floor as a center for teaching and learning in gallery settings and their dynamic connection to the third floor, which will feature an innovative presentation of works from the collection that tell stories about the vibrancy and complexity of Jewish culture over more than 4,000 years. This project reflects a new vision that places teaching and learning at the center of the Museum's activities and will build capacity for the Museum's far-ranging exhibitions and public programs, presenting the work of artists and thinkers from diverse cultures worldwide to stimulate dialogue and promote understanding.



The Jewish Museum is collaborating with the international firm UNStudio as design consultants to bring together two gallery floors devoted to telling stories that foster a more holistic vision where education is fully integrated into the visitor experience.



“This major reimagining of the Museum will frame a new vision for the future as we think about the cultural, social, and civic responsibilities that arts institutions must embrace today. The reinstallation of our collection galleries will celebrate the unique traditions and rich diversity of Jewish culture across Jewish world history, while also examining this culture within a broader historical context and demonstrating global interconnectedness,” said James S. Snyder, Helen Goldsmith Menschel Director. “Together with our new teaching and learning galleries and studio and classroom spaces—which will offer students, families, and the public a robust educational environment—our renewed Museum galleries will also serve as a beacon for the Jewish community and as a place to explore universal values.”



Architectural enhancements on the fourth floor will include expanded public access through a light-filled open floor plan; space re-dedicated to gallery and public use; and new welcome areas for schools, families, and the public. A key feature will be a central display of over 150 Hanukkah lamps drawn from the Museum's renowned collection, the largest in the world with more than 1,000 examples, relating to the central meaning of light in Jewish life. This display will also serve as the core of connection between the Museum's collections and its renewed educational facilities.



New installations of art and objects from the Museum's unique collection of nearly 30,000 works will reflect the global Jewish experience from the ancient world to its ongoing engagement with the contemporary world.



Work on the third and fourth floors begins following the conclusion of the exhibition Scenes from the Collection on May 27, 2024. A capital campaign to support the project and related initiatives is underway, having already raised $16 million toward its goal of $30 million.