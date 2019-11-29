The JAGGED LITTLE PILL Original Broadway Cast Recording is Out Now!

Atlantic Records is proud to announce today's digital release of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the new musical. The eagerly awaited album is available now for download HERE; the physical CD release follows on Friday, December 6th. Jagged Little Pill officially opens at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday, December 5th.

"JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" features all-new renditions of songs originally featured on Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 debut album co-written by Glenn Ballard - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - along with other selections from her extensive catalog, and two new songs - "Smiling" and "Predator" - written expressly for the musical by Morissette & Michael Farrell. The album is produced by Neal Avron & Tom Kitt and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen, Michael Parker, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL will be celebrated this weekend with an exclusive feature on CBS Sunday Morning, set for Sunday, December 1st (check local listings) What's more, Morissette will herald the official Broadway premiere of Jagged Little Pill with a sold out one-night-only special acoustic performance of the original album at NYC's historic Apollo Theater on Monday, December 2nd, followed by an exclusive interview and performance on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 4th. Additional TV appearances will be announced soon.

Hailed by the New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Preview performances began earlier this month at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre following the show's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year. For the very first time in Broadway history, the musical and label are joining forces in offering a special ticket-and-album bundle for fans - ticket purchases for select performances will be accompanied by a digital download of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)". For complete details, visit jaggedlittlepill.com/tickets.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award-winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.





