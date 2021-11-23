The Indie Collective Will Host All Faiths Holiday Show Next Month

The Indie Collaborative is hosting an all-faiths holiday show at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center. This show will feature more than 20 award-winning Indie Collaborative artists presenting their music. This show is meant for all ages and all faiths, to come together and celebrate the diversity of holidays of the season.

The show takes place on December 8, 2021.

7:00 - 8:30 PM, at The Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center.

111 Amsterdam Avenue between 64th-65th Streets.

New York, New York 10023

Tickets are $61.50 with service fees.

The Ticket Buy Link is: indiecollaborative.com/event-details/lincoln-center-all-faiths-holiday-show.

The event page on the site is: indiecollaborative.com/event19

Produced by Eileen Sherman and Grant Maloy Smith

Emcee: Grant Maloy Smith

The Performers (alphabetically):

Alex Otey • The Bluestone Sisters • Charu Suri • Grace Garland • Grant Maloy Smith • Joanne Lazzaro • Kelly Hall-Tompkins • LEVELS • Lucy Kalantari • Nicole Zuraitis • Rachel York • Syreeta Thompson • Yocontalie

The Indie Collaborative was founded in 2015 to be the vehicle by which independent musicians and industry professionals (including actors, poets, writers, dancers, make-up artists, producers, photographers -- people in the creative arts, both on the stage or behind the scenes) could find each other, and form lasting bonds of friendship while forging new and unique collaborations. We put on several kinds of events, from showcases to curated shows produced with our members. Then there are chapter meetings and social events. Our membership is international with over 2000 collaborators from around the globe. Membership is free. There are only two requirements - be an industry professional and dedicated to excellence in the arts.

NOTE: The venue requires all ticket holders to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination with their photo ID, in order to enter the theater. Masks must be worn in all parts of the building, including the theater throughout the performance. We will post updates here and alert existing ticket holders between now and the show if there are changes in the Lincoln Center policy. Thank you for your cooperation.

The eclectic cast includes:

• Multi-instrumentalist and Jazz and Cabaret singer ALEX OTEY

• Songs from the Emmy Award-winning BLUESTONE SISTERS' holiday catalog

• Multi-award-winning classical/jazz pianist and world music artist, CHARU SURI

• Popular New York Cabaret and soap opera actress Grace Garland

• Billboard Top 10 American Roots recording artist GRANT MALOY SMITH

• Award-winning classical flutist and symphonic performer JOANNE LAZZARO

• Internationally acclaimed Hip-Hop, R&B, Jazz, Latin, and Afrobeat group LEVELS

• Naumburg International Violin Competition Honorarium Prize winner and featured Broadway violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins

• 2-Time Grammy Award Winner in Children's music LUCY KALANTARI

• Grammy Nominated Jazz singer/songwriter NICOLE ZURAITIS

• Drama Desk Winner and one of "Broadway's Best" Rachel York

• Billboard #1 "Chart Topper" Jazz and Gospel trumpet lady SYREETA THOMPSON

• IDEA Legacy Lifetime Achievement Award winning performer and producer YOCONTALIE

