The hills are alive with...THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Omaha's Rose Theater! THE SOUND OF MUSIC Music by Richard Rodgers. Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp. Presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals: www.mhtheatricals.com** Presented live on stage at Omaha's Rose Theater! The world's favorite musical bursts onto The Rose stage, alive with The Sound of Music! With songs such as "Edelweiss" and "Do-Re-Mi," this final collaboration of Rodgers and Hammerstein was destined to win the hearts of audiences worldwide! When Maria is dispatched from the convent to serve as governess to the seven children of the Von Trapp family, her arrival is met with resistance. But, Maria's soaring spirit and love for music is a winning combination that helps the family unite as they face the threat of a Nazi-occupied Austria. Tickets available for $27 (main floor) and $22 (balcony). Reserved Seating. Reservations Required. CALL 402.345.4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org/shows/som21 to get your tickets today!. June 3 - 19, 2022 | Appropriate for ALL AGES | 2.5 hours + intermission The Rose Theater 2001 Farnam Street Omaha, Nebraska 68102 www.rosetheater.org