The Harlem School of the Arts Dance Troupe to Perform Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Show

The Harlem School of the Arts Dance Troupe, comprised of the organization's dynamic dance PREP program students, will take center stage for the annual Home for the Holidays Christmas show that will run for two consecutive weekends, beginning on Friday, December 13th at 7:00pm and closing with a 3:00 PM show on Sunday, December 22nd.

These young dancers will also be featured at Radio City Music Hall on December 16th, opening for the world famous Rockettes during their annual Christmas Spectacular.

For the past 3-years, thanks to the partnership developed with the Radio City Rockettes, the HSA dancers have been offered the rare opportunty to share their talent, performing on one of the most iconic stages in the world. This important partnership has provided the young HSA dance troupe with mentorship, precision dance training, a make-up tutorial and much more, including the chance to imagine themselves one day, maybe, joining the precision dance group, renowned around the world.

Support the Harlem School of the Arts by purchasing a ticket(s) to Home for the Holidays and visit www.hsanyc.org for information on all of the arts programs available including, Dance, Music, Media & Design, Theater and Musical Theater.