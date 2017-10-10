The Future Is Now! Meet the Full Company of TIME AND THE CONWAYS, Opening Tonight on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). The play returns to Broadway for the first time since its premiere in 1938 and opens officially tonight, October 10, 2017. This is a limited engagement through November 26, 2017 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). Scroll down to learn more about the full company, plus check out the cast in rehearsal below!

Time and the Conways stars Elizabeth McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan," Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," with Anna Baryshnikovas "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway ("Downton Abbey's" Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-jumping play by J.B. Priestley (An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow - challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny.

ELIZABETH McGOVERN (Mrs. Conway). Academy Award-nominated actress Elizabeth McGovern is Cora, Countess of Grantham in the critically acclaimed series "Downton Abbey." The smash hit "Downton Abbey" wrapped its final season after winning multiple awards including Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs. Elizabeth has been nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as Lady Cora. While studying at The Juilliard School in New York City in 1980, Elizabeth was offered a part in her first movie, Ordinary People, starring opposite Timothy Hutton and directed by Robert Redford. She then went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Evelyn Nesbit in Milos Forman's Ragtime. In 1984, Elizabeth starred with Robert De Niro and James Woods in Sergio Leone's cult gangster movie Once Upon a Time in America, and later opposite Mickey Rourke in Johnny Handsome. Her recent film Unexpected, in which she stars opposite Cobie Smulders, premiered at Sundance, and she just finished shooting Showing Roots with Maggie Grace. Her other film credits include Buffalo Soldiers, King of the Hill, She's Having a Baby and Racing with the Moon. Since moving to England and starting a family of her own with husband Simon Curtis (director of My Week With Marilyn and Woman in Gold), Elizabeth continued to work in theatre and television. Born in Illinois, Elizabeth is also a singer-songwriter and has just recorded her third album, Still Waiting, with the band she formed and fronts, Sadie and the Hotheads. Sadie and the Hotheads have played the Isle of Wight and Hard Rock Calling Festival (Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon headlining) and have completed a mini tour with Mike and the Mechanics. She will next be seen opposite Liam Neeson in The Commuter.

STEVEN BOYER (Ernest) stars as Dwayne Reed, lead investigator and former cop, who joins the defense team in NBC's comedy "Trial and Error." Boyer was nominated for a Tony Award for the Broadway run of Hand to God. Time Out NY named Boyer as "one of the Future Legends of the NY Theatre." He also earned an OBIE Award and a Lucille Lortel Award for his work in Hand to God at The Ensemble Studio Theatre and MCC. Most recently Steven starred in Assassins which was a part of the Encores! Off-Center series. He has also appeared in MTC's The Explorer's Club as well as in Second Stage's production of Modern Terrorism. He also played the title role of Trevor in Nick Jones' darkly funny Trevor, performed with Lesser America. In addition to his work in the theatre, Boyer has appeared in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies and in Martin Scorsese's film The Wolf of Wall Street. Boyer has appeared in such beloved TV series as "Orange is the New Black," "The Good Wife," "The Crazy Ones," "Louie," "Mom," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order," and "Ed." He starred in and produced "The Share," an independent web sitcom pilot from Emily Chadick Weiss. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and is also a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre. Boyer lives in South Slope, Brooklyn.

ANNA CAMP (Hazel) has quickly established herself as one of the industry's most exciting, scene-stealing talents on stage and screen. Camp can next be seen reprising her starring role of "Aubrey Posen," the leader of the acappella group, The Barden Bellas, in Pitch Perfect 3, the third installment of Universal's hit film series Pitch Perfect, which will release on December 22, 2017. Camp previously starred in Pitch Perfect, as well as Pitch Perfect 2, which was a box office smash. Camp was recently seen in Woody Allen's film Café Society, opposite Jesse Eisenberg, which premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Other film credits include the independent feature Brave New Jersey, One Night, Goodbye To All That, which premiered at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival, and the Academy Award-nominated film The Help, opposite Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer. On television, Camp recently starred in Amazon's critically acclaimed 1970s newsroom drama, "Good Girls Revolt," based on the novel by Lynn Povich. She also received rave reviews for her work in the recurring role of "Deirdre Robespierre" on Netflix's hit comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," created and produced by Tina Fey. Camp is also widely known for playing the vampire-hating role of "Sarah Newlin" on HBO's "True Blood." The show and Camp earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, on behalf of their work on the series. Other television credits include: "Saints and Strangers," "The Good Wife," "Mad Men," "The Office" and "How I Met Your Mother." On Broadway, Camp starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the 2008 Broadway revival of Equus. She also appeared in Mike Nichols' The Country Girl, opposite Morgan Freeman and Francis McDormand. Camp was also nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award on behalf of her performance in the Rebecca Taichman-directed production of The Scene opposite Tony Shalhoub and Patricia Heaton. Camp grew up in South Carolina and currently resides in Los Angeles.

GABRIEL EBERT (Alan). Broadway: Thérèse Raquin by Helen Edmundson, Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein, Matilda the Musical by Tim Minchin/Dennis Kelly (2013 Tony Award Winner), Brief Encounter by Noel Coward, Red by John Logan. Off-Broadway/Regional: Gently Down the Streamby Martin Sherman (The Public), Peer Gynt (CSC), Preludes by Dave Malloy (LCT), Suicide, Incorporated by Andrew Hinderaker (Roundabout), 4,000 Miles by Amy Herzog (recipient of 2011 OBIE award, LCT), The Heart of Robin Hood by David Farr, Prometheus Bound by Stephen Sater/Serj Tankian (ART), a site specific Seagull directed by Brian Mertes at the majestic Lake Lucille. Film: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks directed by George C. Wolfe, Ricki and the Flashdirected by Johnathan Demme, The Family Fang directed by Jason Bateman, Jane Wants a Boyfriend directed by Sill Sullivan. TV: "The Blacklist" on NBC, "The Interestings" on Hulu.

CHARLOTTE PARRY (Kay) recently played Ruth opposite Dame Angela Lansbury in the National Tour of Blithe Spirit. She was a member of the inaugural year of Sam Mendes' Bridge Project, performing The Cherry Orchard and The Winter's Tale at BAM, in the West End, and internationally. On Broadway she has appeared in The Winslow Boy, Coram Boy and the Tony Award-winning shows The Real Thing and The Importance Of Being Earnest. Off-Broadway credits include Equivocation (MTC), Bluebird (Atlantic), Look Back In Anger and Howard Katz (Roundabout) and The Master Builder (Irish Rep). She has performed many times in the West End and regionally in the U.K., and spent several years with the Sir Peter Hall Company. Charlotte performed in the London premieres of Pig Farm and The Colby Sisters. Select regional credits include Pygmalion (Old Globe), Heartbreak House (Hartford Stage), the world premiere of Albee's Me Myself and I, and The Birthday Party (McCarter Theatre). Charlotte has narrated over 70 audiobooks and received several awards for her narration. Film and TV credits include The Importance Of Being Earnest, The Park Bench. "The Safe House" and "Extreme Ghost Stories."

MATTHEW JAMES THOMAS (Robin) is thrilled to join the cast of Time and the Conways. Matthew is best-known in the U.S. for originating the title role in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Pippin, directed by Diane Paulus, for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Earlier this year he was cast as a series regular in a new NBC SONY pilot "Shelter" as Dr. Sam Carnahan, directed by Charles McDougall and written by Warren Leight. The year prior he was cast as series regular Henry Paine in the HBO drama pilot "The Devil You Know" written by Jenji Kohan and directed by Gus Van Sant. He had moved from the U.K. to the U.S. in 2010 to play Peter Parker in the original cast of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark on Broadway directed by Julie Taymor with music by Bono and Edge. After the success of Pippin, Matthew went on to shoot a recurring lead in NBC-Universal's "Believe" with executive producers JJ Abrams and Alfonso Cuarón. He then joined the cast of the musical adaption of Barry Levinson's classic film Diner with original music by Sheryl Crow playing the role of Fenwick for the Signature Theatre and was nominated for a Helen Hayes award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. In his earlier career, Matthew appeared in the hit British, BAFTA award-winning film Billy Elliott and hit film About a Boy starring Hugh Grant. He later starred as Prince John in the Emmy award-winning The Lost Prince for the BBC directed by Stephen Poliakoff. Television series regular credits include: Jez in "Britannia High" for ITV. Joe in "Wonderful You" for ITV. Matthew Davey in "The Blind Date" for ITV. Guest leads credits include: "Midsomer Murders," "Casualty," "Doctors," "Genie in the House," "The Bill," "Hero to Zero" and "Trevor's World of Sport."

ANNA BARYSHNIKOV (Carol). Anna Baryshnikov has recently made her film debut in the Academy Award nominated Manchester By The Sea with Casey Affleck, Kyle Chandler and Lucas Hedges. On television, she was most recently seen as a series regular on the CBS half-hour comedy series, Superior Donuts, opposite Jermaine Fowler, Judd Hirsch and Katey Segal. She will next be seen in the film The Kindergarten Teacher, opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gael García Bernal. In addition, Anna has also appeared on television in Amazon's "Good Girls Revolt", NBC's "The Mysteries Of Laura" and CBS's "Blue Bloods", as well as the HBO Miniseries, "Doll & Em", opposite Emily Mortimer and Dolly Wells. On the New York stage, she starred in Horse Girls at the Cell Theater. Anna graduated from Northwestern University, where she received a BS in theatre. At Northwestern, she was seen in Pride and Prejudice, Moby Dick, Language of Angels, and The Play About The Baby.

BROOKE BLOOM (Madge). Theatre credits: Cloud Nine at Atlantic Theatre Company (2016 Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), You Got Older with Page 73 (Obie Award Winner & 2015 Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Play), I'm Looking For Helen Twelvetrees at the Abron Arts Center, Somewhere Fun at Vineyard Theatre, Lungs at the Studio Theatre in D.C. and Barrington Stage, Becky Shaw at the Wilma, The Grown-Up at the Actors Theatre of Louisville, Marie Antoinette at ART, as well as A Feminine Ending, Completeness and Hamlet all at South Coast Rep. Film: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Ceremony, He's Just Not That Into You, Gabbi on the Roof in July, Swim Little Fish Swim (SXSW 2013) and She's Lost Control (Berlinale 2014). Television: Series Regular roles on Netflix's "Gypsy" and "Amazon's Alpha House," guest appearances on the USA series "Falling Water," "Louie," "The New Normal," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Good Wife," a recurring role on "CSI: Miami" and various pilots for NBC. The recipient of the 2012 Barrymore and 2013 IRNE awards for Best Actress, Brooke also received a 2013 Elliot Norton nomination.

ALFREDO NARCISO (Gerald). Broadway: Motherf***er With The Hat (LAB/Public), A Streetcar Named Desire (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Tiny Beautiful Things (Public), The Way West; Thinner Than Water (LAByrinth), Basilica (Rattlestick), Good Mother (New Group), Red Dog Howls; Ivo Van Hove's Misanthrope (New York Theater Workshop), Chimichangas and Zoloft (Atlantic- HOLA Award), The Ugly One (Soho Rep/Play Co.), Drunken City (Playwrights Horizons), Measure For Measure; Chair (Theater For A New Audience), among others. Regional: Elevada (Yale Rep), Miracle At Naples (Huntington), Britannicus (ART- Elliot Norton/IRNE nominations), among others. Film: Jacqueline Argentine, Demolition, Like Sunday, Like Rain, among others. TV: "Homeland," "Elementary," "House of Cards," "The Family," "The Blacklist," "The Good Wife," among others. He is a member of LAByrinth, Ensemble Studio Theater, Partial Comfort, The New Neighborhood, The Actor's Studio and the Co-founder of a location-based film company, locusfocusproductions.com.

CARA RICKETTS (Joan) is a celebrated Canadian theatre actress being named as Now Magazine's 10 artists of the year and having starred for several seasons at the acclaimed Stratford Festival in roles such as "Imogen" in Cymbeline, "Ruth" in The Homecoming opposite Brian Dennehy, "Portia" in Julius Caesar and "Maria" in Twelfth Night, directed by Des McAnuff among many other productions. Recently she made her New York debut as "Isabella" in the critically acclaimed Measure for Measure for Theatre for a New Audience. Ms. Ricketts other selected credits include "Queenie" in The Wild Party (Acting UpStage) for which she was nominated for a Dora Award for Outstanding Performance - Female, "Hedda" in Hedda Gabler (Necessary Angel), "Marianne" in Constellations and "Susan" in Race (Canadian Stage). For film and television Cara is best known for portraying the role of "Bertilda" in the E1 mini-series "Book of Negroes," as well as appearing in the feature films Jean of the Joneses, Across the Line and The Anniversary. Her selected television credits include guest appearances on fan favorite BBC America's "Orphan Black," NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," CTV's "Saving Hope" and CBC's "Murdoch Mysteries."

AMANDA LEIGH COBB (u/s Kay, Madge). Broadway: The River, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Country Girl, The Coast of Utopia. Baby, Dirty Dancing. Regional: Othello, Clybourne Park, etc. Yale MFA. Earphones Award winner.

BEN DISKANT (u/s Alan Conway, Ernest Beevers). New York: Hit the Wall (Barrow Street Theatre), The Cherry Orchard (Classic Stage Company). Regional: Williamstown, DC Shakespeare, Old Globe, Cincinnati Playhouse, Alley Theatre. TV: "Blue Bloods." MFA in Acting USD/Old Globe.

KIM MARTIN-COTTEN (u/s Mrs. Conway). Broadway: The Little Foxes, The Merchant of Venice. National tour: August: Osage County. Off-Broadway: A Moon for the Misbegotten (Drama Desk nomination), Not What Happened (BAM). Other: guest faculty, Yale School of Drama. Producing Director, Hang A Tale (Off-Broadway Alliance nomination).

KATE McGONIGLE (u/s Hazel, Carol, Joan) makes her Broadway debut in Time and the Conways. Off-Broadway credits: What I Did Last Summer (Signature Theatre) and Letters to Sala (The Barrow Group). Regional credits: Shakespeare in Love (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Film credits: Irrational Man (Woody Allen), Fluidity (Linda Yellen). Kate trained at the The Juilliard School (BFA).

STUART WARD (u/s Robin, Gerald). Theatre: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Broadway), The Go Between (West End), Once (West End, first national U.S. tour), The Recruiting Officer (Donmar), Dreamboats and Petticoats (West End), The Hired Man (Off-Broadway). Television: "Downton Abbey" (ITV), "Our Girl," "Holby City" (BBC).

