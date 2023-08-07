Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage

Performances run in the Kreeger Theater through August 27, 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

BroadwayWorld met up with the cast of Cambodian Rock Band at Arena Stage to chat with them about bringing the production to Washington, DC. Get a glimpse of the cast in action and learn more about the production this exclusive video featuring Francis Jue, Joe Ngo, Brooke Ishibashi, and Tim Liu.

Written by Lauren Yee (The Great Leap, King of the Yees), featuring songs by Dengue Fever, and directed by Chay Yew, Cambodian Rock Band is now on stage through  August 27, 2023, in the Kreeger Theater. 

Cambodian Rock Band tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor, Chum, returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years as his daughter, Neary, prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia’s most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this darkly funny play is equal parts comedy, history, and rock concert, as family secrets are revealed against a dark chapter of Cambodian history. Time Out Chicago promises “The guitars shred your heart.”

Many of the cast members come to Arena Stage from the original Signature Theatre production in 2020, as well as subsequent runs at The Alley Theatre and Berkeley Repertory Theatre earlier in 2023.  All will be making their Arena debuts. The cast includes Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Brooke Ishibashi, Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Tim Liu, Jane Lui, Alex Lydon, Joe Ngo, and Vi Tran.

In addition to Yew, the creative team for Cambodian Rock Band includes Set Designer Takeshi Kata, Costume Designer Linda Cho, Lighting Designer David Weiner, Co-Sound Designers Mikhail Fiksel & Megumi Katayama, Projection Designer Luke Norby, Wig Designer Tom Watson, Music Supervisor & Co-Music Director Jane Lui, Music Supervisor & Co-Music Director Matt MacNelly, Associate Director Graham Schmidt, Stage Manager Merrick A.B. Williams, Assistant Stage Manager Caroline Duffin, and Replacement Assistant Stage Manager Christi B. Spann.






