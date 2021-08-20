The Fresh Air Fund Partners with American Ballet Theatre to Bring Dance to NYC Children

Throughout the Summer of 2021, American Ballet Theatre held workshops at Fresh Air Summer Spaces in Sunset Park, Brooklyn; Jackson Heights, Queens; Harlem; Soundview and Mott Haven in the Bronx. Fresh Air children experienced the joy of dance on the streets of New York City. ABT teaching artists shared their art and enthusiasm for dance and inspired students in creative expression.

Workshops began with stretches and children went on to learn about the five basic positions in ballet with a focus on balance, arms and feet positioning. In ABT workshops throughout the city young people were engaged in movement outdoors in their own communities. All activities followed health and safety guidelines.

Launched last summer in response to the pandemic, Fresh Air Summer Spaces would not be possible without the support of partners such as ABT and the local community. The program brought outdoor recreational and educational activities to children, ages five to 12, who enjoyed supervised outdoor summer activities where they could laugh, smile, learn new skills, play and make new friends. Children participated in arts and crafts, sports, STEM activities, music, reading and more. The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit organization has provided free summer experiences in the outdoors to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. For more information, please visit FreshAir.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Pritchard