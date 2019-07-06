The Fopps Bring Retro-Rock To Club Helsinki Hudson

New York City-based retro-rock group The Fopps bring their singular brand of British Invasion-styled garage-rock to Club Helsinki Hudson on Friday, July 26, at 9pm.

The Fopps nail every detail of 1960s rock, from the vocal harmonies to fuzz guitar and swelling organ and from the go-go boots to ruffle collars. A typical set covers the revolutionary music of iconic bands such as the Sonics, the Kinks, Paul Revere and the Raiders, the Zombies, and early Rolling Stones. A Fopps' original, "I Never Met a Boy Like You," is featured in the season two finale of the Amazon series, "The Other F Word."

For over a decade the Fopps have satisfied New York City's appetite for 1960s garage-rock and psychedelia while dressing the part. The group were stalwarts of Lower East Side hangouts including Otto's Shrunken Head and Arlene's Grocery. A reshuffling of the line up in 2014 allowed the Fopps to focus on three-part vocal harmony and add keyboard-driven material. They expanded their reach to larger venues in Midtown and the Catskills as well as the Bitter End.

The Fopps current lineup includes Cynthia Lamb (bass and vocals), John Keim (keyboards and vocals), Peter Russell (guitar), Tom Avitable (drums), and Rachel Smit (vocals and percussion).

