'The Farm' Will Develop New Plays And Musicals

THE FARM (We Grow Theatre) is a group of theatre professionals that work with writers to refine their work to present the best version of their show to an invited audience of theatrical producers and producing organizations. There is no cost, hidden charges for the writer. "The Farm" pays for everything: director, actors (AEA contract), stage managers, venue, promotion campaign and for the musicals, the respective needed staff. The play and musical for the August presentation in a midtown location will soon be announced.

THE FARM believes that all plays and musicals need to be developed with professional talent before spending valuable resources on a physical stage production. A play's primary goal should be becoming and important addition to the American culture that will be seen and performed by the greatest number of people whether in regional theatres or on Broadway and beyond.

This program aspires to give playwrights and producers an inexpensive way to test, revise, and then retest their work until it emerges as "ready for primetime" or "dead in its tracks."

The MISSION - To aid writers and producers in the revision, preparation, and development of new works with an eye to readiness for a producer or producing organization to immediately move the show into full production.

The Farm's PROCESS: The Collaborating Team (writers, director, AEA actors, Farm staff) will concentrate on preparing a presentation that expresses: 1) do we immediately engage with and care about the primary character/theme; 2) is there an 11th hour climax worth waiting for: 3) if there is an intermission, do we care enough to come back for the 2nd half; 4) is there a clear message or purpose (even if it's just fun); 5) are the characters fleshed out; 6) is the show as short as possible.

The Option For PLAYWRIGHTS - is that The Farm licenses each play or musical for the equivalent of what the Collaborators are being paid ($200), pays all costs in the development process, produces a private industry presentation for the purpose of "selling" the writers' works into production at a non-profit theater and/or under an individual producer's guidance.

VARIATION ON THE PROCESS: At the end of the Reading/Revision process (13 days), The Farm will present a staged reading (script in hand) that "feels" like a finished mini-production, staged in the style of "Our Town" (This means that there will be an indication of settings and costumes without actual construction) for producers and producing organizations.





