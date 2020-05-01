The Ensemblist Releases SMASH Season 1 Recap With SMASH'ED Mini Series

The Ensemblist, the online advocate for artists working in theatre ensembles, has completed its recap podcast episodes of the first season of NBC's Smash.

Smash'ed is a tongue-in-cheek recap of what is television's most detailed depiction of the theatre industry: Smash. The NBC series that aired from 2012-2013 chronicled the creation of a Broadway musical and all of the drama that ensued along the way. The show's first season featured Broadway favorites Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Leslie Odom Jr. and Wesley Taylor as ensemblists in the Broadway-bound musical, Bombshell.

Smash'ed is co-hosted by Aaron J. Albano , a veteran of nine Broadway musicals. Having made his Broadway debut in Bombay Dreams, on the Main Stem he has played Chip Tolentino in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Finch in Newsies and Skimbleshanks in Cats. He is currently in the ensemble of the Phillip Tour of Hamilton.

All 17 episodes of the Smash'ed podcast are available at https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/smash-ed/





