Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
The Ensemblist Releases SMASH Season 1 Recap With SMASH'ED Mini Series
The Ensemblist, the online advocate for artists working in theatre ensembles, has completed its recap podcast episodes of the first season of NBC's Smash.
Smash'ed is a tongue-in-cheek recap of what is television's most detailed depiction of the theatre industry: Smash. The NBC series that aired from 2012-2013 chronicled the creation of a Broadway musical and all of the drama that ensued along the way. The show's first season featured Broadway favorites Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Leslie Odom Jr. and Wesley Taylor as ensemblists in the Broadway-bound musical, Bombshell.
Smash'ed is co-hosted by Aaron J. Albano, a veteran of nine Broadway musicals. Having made his Broadway debut in Bombay Dreams, on the Main Stem he has played Chip Tolentino in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Finch in Newsies and Skimbleshanks in Cats. He is currently in the ensemble of the Phillip Tour of Hamilton.
All 17 episodes of the Smash'ed podcast are available at https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/smash-ed/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
AP Master Class to Host Conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda for College Board Series
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)