The East Village's 5C Café's Offers Baby Grand Piano To Local Musicians For Free

Theatre Impresario Robert Galinsky has announced the "Free Open Rehearsal Space" for piano players at the newly renovated 5C Cafe in the East Village of Manhattan (68 Avenue C at 5th Street.) Pianists are invited to rehearse on the café's stunning Baby Grand Piano for free, for one to three hours during cafe hours and may enjoy free coffee while doing so. The café encourages musicians to put out a tip jar while they rehearse/ entertain the patrons.

For more information and to book the space at 5C Café, please email galinskynow@gmail.com.

"Artists are always being deprived of quality space and audiences due to the high prices of rehearsal and venue costs. Galinsky and I thought this is a no-brainer to service both up-and-coming musicians as well as established players. He and I do a ton of volunteer work in our community, this was his brainchild, and I couldn't agree more with the idea." 5C Cafe proprietor, Vito DiTomaso

"The pandemic left, both artists and restaurants struggling to stay relevant and keep people engaged. We are thrilled to welcome local musicians and their talents to 5C Café, and we are happy to provide a gorgeous Baby Grand to play and a great cup of coffee." Robert Galinsky

GALINSKY is an acclaimed actor, poet, and coach and most recently was honored to perform his poem "East Village Hip" at the Whitney Biennial 2022, where it now resides in the permanent collection. This April he will be lecturing at the University of Oxford in the UK about his work with people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated teens at the "World Literacy Summit" and touring his solo show "The Bench, A Homeless Love Story" in local UK theatres. "The Bench, A Homeless Love Story" (Directed by Jay O. Sanders) debuted Off Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre in NYC, had an extended run in Hollywood at the Hudson Guild Theatre and is currently in development as a streaming TV series. "The Bench" also staged multiple charity benefit shows in LA with renowned actors lending their talents including: Barry Shabaka Henley, Lin Shaye, Gary Cole, Laura San Giacomo, Josh Peck, Chad Morgan and Monique Coleman. His first book of plays and poetry "Scribbling on Spaghetti" is available on Amazon and bookstores throughout New York and Galinsky hosts a monthly series "Poetry in New York" in the Lower East Side's most intriguing bookstore "Book Club Bar." He is recognized, and extolled, for his work as head speaker coach of TEDxTeen (for over a decade) as well as for his unique ability to engage incarcerated and imprisoned youth with literacy, writing, and theatre while also taking the same methodologies and successfully applying them to CEO's, lawyers, professional athletes, and scientists. Notable clients include: 50 Cent (actor, Hip Hop artist), Edgerrin James (Hall of Fame football player), Kambiz Shekdar (AIDS scientist), Brooklyn Bar Association, TEDxFultonStreet, TEDxYouth.