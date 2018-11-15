The Drama League Announces Line-Up For DIRECTORFEST 2019

The Drama League announced today the 2019 line-up of DirectorFest, the only festival in the United States exploring the art of Contemporary Stage directing. For its 35th year, the festival will include six fully-staged productions, a showcase evening of a new musical, discussion forums, and conversations with America's notable directors.

Taking place over four weeks in venues across Manhattan, highlights of the festival include a reimagined new staging of a Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me A Little, which will set its focus on two queer men of color, navigating life and love in New York City.



The fest will also include the New York premiere of The Clitorish by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, and the North American premiere of This Is Not Hamlet, conceived by Bulgarian director Boyan Kracholov. Chosen last spring from over 330 applicants nationwide, the directors presented this year -- Jennifer Chang, Tara Elliott, Kemar Jewel, Seonjae Kim, Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, Whitney White, and Mr. Kracholov, recently completed various programs as part of The Drama League Directors Project.

"As a lifelong home of support for directors, The Drama League is eager to share the work of these talented new practitioners with the industry and with audiences," noted Executive Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks.

DirectorFest will take place January 11-28, 2019, at various locations around NYC: The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street), The Drama League Theater Center (32 Avenue of the Americas), LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (31-10 Thompson Avenue), and Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street). Festival details, tickets and additional information are now available at www.directorfest.org, or by calling (212) 244-9494.

During DirectorFest, Ms. Chang, Ms. Elliott, Mr. Jewel, Ms. Kim, Mr. Kracholov, Mr. Li, and Ms. White will join the ranks of the illustrious 350+ alumni of The Drama League Directors Project, including Tony Award winners Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Sam Gold (Fun Home), Diane Paulus (Waitress), Michael Mayer (Head Over Heels), Pam MacKinnon (The Parisian Woman), John Rando (On The Town), Tony Award nominees Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Moritz von Steulpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Alex Timbers (Beetlejuice), and Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg), to name only a few.

Tickets Available at www.directorfest.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You