The Children's Museum Of Manhattan Celebrates Halloween

Learn more about the upcoming programming here!
POPULAR
Come celebrate Halloween at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM)! This month, CMOM will present three unique programs: CMOM x Cricket's Candy Creations Epic Trick or Treat Fest, Halloween Head-To-Toe, and some extra special events! For more information, please visit https://cmom.org/cmom-programs/.
Prepare for a spine-tingling and jaw-dropping candy crafting extravaganza as the Children's Museum teams up with Cricket's Candy Creations this Halloween. Every week, dive into the world of edible artistry with Cricket's Candy Creations, hosting a range of delectable design challenges inspired by all things that go bump in the night. And don't miss the grand finale weekend, where you'll embark on an epic trick-or-treat quest filled with treats and tantalizing tastings.
Get your creative juices flowing as you conjure up marshmallow ghosts that will be nothing short of boo-tiful masterpieces when Cricket's Candy Creations hosts this spooktacular candy crafting experience!
Saturday, October 7 | 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
All ages| 3rd Floor
Dive into the world of edible artistry as you craft a mask that's visually stunning and deliciously tempting. Get ready to unleash your inner monster creator in this electrifying challenge brought to you by Cricket's Candy Creations!
Saturday, October 14 | 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
All ages| 3rd Floor
Transform real mini pumpkins into masterpieces and craft edible pumpkin treats that will leave your taste buds spellbound with our friends from Cricket's Candy Creations.
Saturday, October 21 | 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
All ages| 3rd Floor
CMOM and Cricket's Candy Creations have joined forces for a grand Halloween finale weekend, where you'll embark on an epic trick-or-treat quest filled with treats and tantalizing tastings.
Saturday & Sunday, October 28 & 29 | 10 am - 4:45 pm
All ages | Museum Wide
Unleash your Halloween spirit from the top of your hocus-pocus heads to the tips of your trick-or-treat toes! Join CMOM every weekend for Halloween Head-to-Toe, a chance to create costume masterpieces. Upgrade your Halloween apparel with custom hats, bewitching helmets, glamorous goggles, captivating capes, and many more spine-tingling accessories all month long!
Journey into paper sculpture! Fold, crimp, cut, and glue paper into a dazzling helmet that catapults you into outer space, ignites epic adventures, or gears you up to conquer the grandest of games!
Saturday & Sunday, October 7 & 8 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm
Ages 5 & older| 1st Floor | Makerspace
Make sure all of your eyes are ready for the party with these fancy and frightening goggles!
Saturday & Sunday, October 7 & 8 | 11 am & 2 pm
Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks
Unleash boundless creativity as your imagination take flight to design one-of-a-kind wings that will transport you to realms beyond your wildest dreams!
Saturday & Sunday, October 14 & 15 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm
Ages 5 & older| 1st Floor | Makerspace
Create your own superhero cape! But not just any cape-this one will bear an emblem setting you apart as the ultimate superhero!
Saturday & Sunday, October 14 & 15 | 11 am & 2 pm
Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks
Conjure up spookily chilling, delightfully silly, or irresistibly snug leg warmers. Learn a little crocheting and sewing along the way, unleashing your inner artisan with every stitch.
Saturday & Sunday, October 21 & 22 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm
Ages 5 & older| 1st Floor | Makerspace
Collage bone shapes to learn the names of the different bones in your body! Learn the importance of calcium as well as exercise to build strong bones.
Saturday & Sunday, October 21 & 22 | 11 am & 2 pm
Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks
Unleash your inner costume designer as you sculpt, fold, and shape your own shoes to upgrade your Halloween ensemble to spectacular heights!
Saturday & Sunday, October 28 & 29 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm
Ages 5 & older| 1st Floor | Makerspace
Decorate and design a drooling and delightfully dreadful monster that walks on its own.
Saturday & Sunday, October 28 & 29 | 11 am & 2 pm
Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks
Show off your Halloween costume by joining a parade around the entire Museum. Join us at the end of the parade for a Halloween dance party!
Saturday & Sunday, October 28 & 29 | 4 pm
All ages| 3rd Floor | PlayWorks
The fun doesn't stop on Halloween! CMOM has a program all of treats, no tricks, planned for October 31, with creative activities for all ages.
Halloween Makerspace
Unleash your Halloween spirit from the top of your hocus-pocus heads to the tips of your trick-or-treat toes! Upgrade your Halloween apparel with custom hats, bewitching helmets, glamorous goggles, captivating capes, and many more spine-tingling accessories.
Tuesday, October 31 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm
Ages 5 & older| 1st Floor | Makerspace
Activate your senses as you dig and explore through a spooky sensory bin filled with pretend bones! Join us as we enhance fine motor skills and promote sensory development!
Tuesday, October 31 | 1:30 pm
Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks
Decorate and design a drooling and delightfully dreadful monster that walks on its own.
Saturday & Sunday, October 28 & 29 | 11 am & 2 pm
Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks
Show off your Halloween costume by joining a parade around the entire Museum. Join us at the end of the parade for a Halloween dance party!
Tuesday, October 31 | 4 pm
All ages| 3rd Floor | PlayWorks
*Programs subject to change
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You