The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents SHAKESPEARE! AN EVENING OF MUSIC AND SPOKEN WORD With Mark Shapiro

As part of their free and ongoing online series, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro in a co-curated Zoom collaboration featuring opera choruses, monologues and scenes from the greatest poet-dramatist in the English language.

In Shakespeare!, Shapiro guides sing-alongs to choruses from Shakespeare-inspired operas by Bellini, Berlioz, Gounod, Nicolai, and Verdi interleaved with Thomas' portrayals of a wide and varied range of characters, including selections from the plays Macbeth, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Much Ado About Nothing, Othello and Romeo & Juliet.

The event is free, but space is limited. Register for the program HERE!

Download Scores at HERE!

Chauncy Thomas received BAs in Acting and Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis. New York Theatre: Romeo and Juliet at Lincoln Center Education, Hamlet at RIPT Theater Company (NY Innovative Theatre Ensemble Nominee). Regional Theatre: A Raisin in the Sun at Bay Street Theatre, Clybourne Park at the St. Louis Rep (STL Theater Circle Drama Winner and Drama Ensemble Winner), Our Town at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, The Winter's Tale at Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, As You Like It at Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Alabama Story at Wellfleet Harbor Actors' Theater, Topdog/Underdog at St. Louis Actors' Studio (STL Theater Circle Drama Lead Actor Nominee), Jackie and Me at First Stage Children's Theatre, The Real McCoy at The Black Rep (Kevin Kline Award Supporting Actor Nominee), and Intimate Apparel at New Jewish Theatre (STL Theater Circle Drama Supporting Actor Nominee).

Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.

For more information about CCNY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.