The Cast of BBC's LES MISERABLES Discuss the Lasting Impact of the Story and What They're Doing Differently

BBC One's Les Miserables series is coming soon to PBS.

According to Variety, the cast recently chatted at a premiere event about the lasting impact of this TIMELESS story, what they're doing to keep it relevant, and more.

BBC director general Tony Hall discussed the choice to cast actors of color in some of the iconic roles.

"Our director Tom Shankland wanted to bring the story right into the 21st century and to make the power of the story resonate for audiences today," Hall said at a premiere event for the series at BAFTA's London headquarters.

"We live in a society that looks like this," said British star David Oyelowo, who plays Javert. "To make a 150 year-old novel feel like it's relevant to everyone here you want to see yourself in it."

The relevance of this story, and how people can still relate to it despite its age, was brought up as well.

"The novel, amongst other things, is about a very DIVIDED society in France," Shankland said. "Particularly in Britain, there are class divisions that we perceive on the basis of accents, so the simplest rule that we found was to nod towards those rules that we have in our own DIVIDED society."

Writer Andrew Davies added, "It has got an obvious contemporary relevance. We live in a society that's really as DIVIDED into rich and poor as the society that Hugo was talking about."

BBC One's Les Miserables stars Dominic West (Jean Valjean), David Oyelowo (Javert), Lily Collins(Fantine), Olivia Colman (Madame Thénardier), Adeel Akhtar (Monsieur Thénardier), Josh O'Connor (Marius) and Ellie Bamber (Cosette).

The six-part drama adaptation of Victor Hugo's 19th century classic will delve deep into the many layers of Hugo's story, revelling in Jean Valjean and Javert's cat-and-mouse relationship, against the epic backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest. With striking intensity and contemporary resonance, Hugo's novel explores the struggles and triumphs of the underclass and the quest for a better life.

