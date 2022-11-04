The Carnegie Hall Notables Program Presents An Exclusive Performance By The Attacca Quartet Next Month

On Monday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m., the Carnegie Hall Notables-a donor program for music enthusiasts in their 20s and 30s-presents the Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet in a concert presented exclusively for Notables members in Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall. Following the concert, the Notables will gather in Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Room in the Resnick Education Wing for an after-party. Notables members at the Supporter level (annual contribution of $500) and higher receive complimentary admission for two to this exclusive special event. For more information, please contact the Notables office at 212-903-9734, notables@carnegiehall.org, or visit carnegiehall.org/notables.





The Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet, described by The New York Times as "exuberant, funky and more exactingly nuanced," are recognized and acclaimed as one of the most versatile and outstanding ensembles of the moment-a quartet for modern times.



In 2021, the quartet announced their exclusive signing to Sony Classical, releasing two albums that embody their redefinition of what a string quartet can be. The first album, Real Life, features guest artists such as TOKiMONSTA and Daedelus, and the second album, Of All Joys, features their original take on great Minimalist and Renaissance works seemlessly. In September 2022, Nonesuch Records released the quartet's new album with Caroline Shaw, Evergreen, a follow up to their GrammyAward-winning album, Orange, in 2020.



Touring extensively in the United States, recent and upcoming highlights include performances featured as part of Carnegie Hall Citywide; Lincoln Center's White Lights Festival and Miller Theatre, the Phillips Collection, Chamber Music Detroit, Chamber Music Austin, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Banff String Quartet Festival, Dumbarton Oaks, Howland Chamber Music Circle, and the Ojai Festival.



In the US, the quartet recently performed the world premiere of inti figgis-vizueta's Seven Sides of Fire with the American Composers Orchestra in Zankel Hall.



Passionate advocates of contemporary repertoire, the quartet are dedicated to presenting and recording new works. Their album, Orange, for which they received the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, features six string quartet works by Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw, the first full-length album to exclusively feature works by the composer. It has also been featured in several 'Best Albums' lists, such as NPR, The New York Times, 2020 BBC Music Magazine Awards and several Opus Klassik Awards.



The Carnegie Hall Notables, a membership program for music enthusiasts in their 20s and 30s, is an exciting and energetic community of young people committed to advancing music education and the arts. Through original events, private performances with world-famous composers and musicians, and discounted ticket prices to music events throughout New York City, Notables members are invited to celebrate and intimately experience the exceptional power of music. Previous Notables events have featured such artists as Alec Baldwin, RenÃ©e Fleming, Henry Rollins, and Chris Thile. Members experience all types of music, including traditional and contemporary.



Contributions to the Notables program support Carnegie Hall's artistic presentations as well as the innovative music education and social impact programs created by the Hall's Weill Music Institute, which annually serves more than 800,000 children, students, teachers, parents, young music professionals, and adults in the New York metropolitan area, across the US, and around the world. For more information, visit carnegiehall.org/notables.