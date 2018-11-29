The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes THE PROM's Josh Lamon

Get out your corsages and glitter because this week the Broadwaysted Crew is living our best Prom life with The Prom's Joshua Lamon!

We're pouring out Hudson Baby Bourbon while Josh spills about his buddy "Puddles," his incredible and memorable experiences in Groundhog Day, and the incredible "Stage Door Stories" he has from The Prom.

"What Have You Seen This Week" finds Kimberly gushing about her "surprise matinee" viewing of The Ferryman (and we all join in to rave about that and our trip to see The Prom! Kimberly then puts on her Game Master hat to lead us through a "Murder, She Wrote" inspired "Plot Points" and "Heads Up" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. We also put Trix the Aviatrix into the end of every show, Josh casts a fantasy "Sex and the City" musical in "Kevin's Corner," and Josh defines his place in both the "Lord of the Rings" and "Harry Potter" Universes.

The Broadwaysted Crew also makes a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT about what's coming up next in for the month of December so this episode is one you really shouldn't miss--so throw on the headphones and hop in our limo as Josh Lamon gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:



About Josh : Josh is currently appearing in the hilarious and groundbreaking new Broadway musical The Prom. He just completed his run in the Tony Award nominated musical, Groundhog Day, where he originated the role of 'Buster,' the town mayor and keeper of the Groundhog, Phil.

He is most known for his other scene stealing work on and off Broadway in such hits as Finding Neverland (original cast), Hair (both the original revival cast and the 2011 'Summer Of Love' company), Into the Woods (Opposite Amy Adams, Donna Murphy and Denis O'Hare), Little Miss Sunshine (James Lapine and Bill Finn) and his acclaimed performance of "Richard" (aka the Fat Nurse) in City Center's revival of A New Brain starring opposite Jonathan Groff and Ana Gastayer. Ben Brantley called Josh's work a "breakthrough performance". Follow Josh @joshlamon on Twitter and @josh.lamon on Instagram.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

