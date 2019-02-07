The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes BE MORE CHILL's Music Director Emily Marshall and Band

This week the Broadwaysted crew is getting our musical upgrade as we chat all things Be More Chill with Music Director, Vocal Arranger, Conductor, Keyboardist, Former Broadwaysted Bartender Emily Marshall and the guys of the Be More Chill band!

We're pouring out a whole symphony of our favorite cocktails and concoctions with Emily and band members Geoff Ko, Mike Rosengarten, Dennis Keefe, Josh Plotner, and Danny Jonokuchi!

We have a blast while we chat about the origin of the Wave, their insane love of PopTarts, and their love of the brilliant Joe Iconis. Game Master Kimberly leads the group through a unique version of "Broadwaysted Match Game," the band stumbles through "Kevin's Corner" together, and we hear about some of their antics on Instagram @bemorechillband (check it out!)

We're so excited to be able to say "We're with the Band" and we CAN'T WAIT for Be More Chill, so grab your head phones and Mountain Dew Code Red and listen in as Emily, Geoff, Mike, Dennis, Josh, and Danny get Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

