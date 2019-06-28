The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Celebrates Pride with Esteban Castillo, Junior Mendez

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is celebrating PRIDE month with queer performer Esteban Castillo and queer artist/performer Junior Mendez!

We're pouring out Milagro tequila, Bar Hill gin, and making "Old Hattans" with Van Brunt Stillhouse Whiskey as we spill about great LGBTQ representation in musical theatre, chat about the reaction to Taylor Swift's new song, and dive into the unique history of Pride month.

Gay Master (see what I did there?) Kevin leads the group through "Pride Facts" and a "Gay Icons" Quiz and then introduces the game "Make it Gay, Make it Gay, Make it Gay." We also have an in-depth chat about Fun Home, The Prom, "Riverdale," "Pose," "Undressed" on MTV, and the audio book "Mrs Everything" narrated by Beth Malone!

We have an amazing time with Junior and Esteban this week and are so thrilled to celebrate LBGTQ+ Pride month so grab your headphones and your biggest rainbow flag and listen in as Pride gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





