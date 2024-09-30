The Broadway Cast: All About CHICAGO with Orfeh, Max Von Essen & Red Concepción

Click Here for More on The Broadway Cast

We're playing fast and loose on the latest episode of The Broadway Cast! Your Broadway buddy Ben Cameron is bringing together three razzle dazzling stars from the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago!.

Watch as Ben is joined by Max von Essen, Orfeh and Red Concepción for a roundtable discussion about insights into their characters and the show's legacy, tales of backstage shenanigans, and more!

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next Monday for an all new episode. Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content!