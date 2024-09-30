News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Broadway Cast: All About CHICAGO with Orfeh, Max Von Essen & Red Concepción

Three stars from Broadway's sexiest revival are painting the town in the latest episode of The Broadway Cast.

By: Sep. 30, 2024
Chicago Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $78
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Click Here for More on The Broadway Cast
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



We're playing fast and loose on the latest episode of The Broadway Cast!  Your Broadway buddy Ben Cameron is bringing together three razzle dazzling stars from the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago!.

Watch as Ben is joined by Max von Essen, Orfeh and Red Concepción for a roundtable discussion about insights into their characters and the show's legacy, tales of backstage shenanigans, and more!

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next Monday for an all new episode. Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content!





Videos