The Best of the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2018

As we count down the last days of 2018, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics this year.

Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

Scene from Angels in America. Photo Credit: Brinkhoff/Mogenburg

Ben Brantley, New York Times (click here for his full list):

Angels in America

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Carmen Jones

Oklahoma!

Dance Nation

Fairview

The Ferryman

Is God Is

Lobby Hero

The Waverly Gallery

Uncle Vanya

Yerma

Scene from Three Tall Women. Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

Jesse Green, New York Times (click here for his full list):

Three Tall Women

My Fair Lady

Fairview

Pass Over

The Sound Inside

Uncle Vanya

Downstate

What the Constitution Means to Me

Oklahoma!

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Scene from Oklahoma!. Photo Credit: Paula Court

Adam Feldman, TimeOut NY (click here for his full list):

Dance Nation

Three Tall Women

The Ferryman

Fairview

Oklahoma!

The Low Road

Uncle Vanya Angels in America

Slave Play

Catch as Catch Can

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Scene from Girl from the North Country. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Marilyn Stasio, Variety (click here for her full list):

Angels in America

Company

The Ferryman

Girl From the North Country

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Inheritance

The Lifespan of a Fact

Lobby Hero

Network

The Prom

To Kill a Mockingbird

Summer and Smoke

Scene from Bernhardt/Hamlet. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Robert Hofler, The Wrap (click here for his full list):

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Pass Over

The Ferryman

Downstairs

Dance Nation

Queens

Skintight

The House That Will Not Stand

The Low Road

Hangmen

Scene from To Kill a Mockingbird. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter (click here for his full list):

Angels in America

Girl From the North Country

Three Tall Women

The Ferryman

Twelfth Night

To Kill a Mockingbird

Carmen Jones

What the Constitution Means to Me

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hangmen

Scene from Dance Nation. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Sara Holdren, Vulture (click here for her full list):

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet

The Birds

Angels in America

Fairview

Dance Nation

Ballyturk

Yerma

Travesties

Oklahoma!

What the Constitution Means to Me

Scene from My Fair Lady. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Eben Shapiro, Time (click here for his full list):

Twelfth Night: Shakespeare in the Park

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Angels in America

On Beckett

Yerma

My Fair Lady

Springsteen on Broadway

Fairview

The Ferryman

Oklahoma!

Scene from The Ferryman. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Lee Seymour, Forbes (click here for his full list):

The Jungle

Company

Dance Nation

Slave Play

Eve's Song

What the Constitution Means to Me

The Ferryman

Company XIV

Yerma

Scene from The Iceman Cometh. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune (click here for his full list):

Three Tall Women

The Ferryman

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Iceman Cometh

Carousel

Lobby Hero

Network

The Waverly Gallery

Mean Girls

The Prom

Scene from Twelfth Night. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Peter Marks, Washington Post (click here for his full list):

Girl From the North Country

Underground Railroad Game

The Ferryman

Dance Nation

Yerma

Two Trains Running

Sweat

Julius Caesar

Coriolanus

Twelfth Night

Scene from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Jessica Derschowitz and Marc Snetiker, Entertainment Weekly (click here for their full list)

Head Over Heels

Girls & Boys

Mean Girls

The Waverly Gallery

The New One

My Fair Lady

Torch Song

The Ferryman

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Angels in America

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You