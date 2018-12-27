The Best of the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2018
As we count down the last days of 2018, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics this year.
Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!
Ben Brantley, New York Times (click here for his full list):
Angels in America
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Carmen Jones
Oklahoma!
Dance Nation
Fairview
The Ferryman
Is God Is
Lobby Hero
The Waverly Gallery
Uncle Vanya
Yerma
Jesse Green, New York Times (click here for his full list):
Three Tall Women
My Fair Lady
Fairview
Pass Over
The Sound Inside
Uncle Vanya
Downstate
What the Constitution Means to Me
Oklahoma!
Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Adam Feldman, TimeOut NY (click here for his full list):
Dance Nation
Three Tall Women
The Ferryman
Fairview
Oklahoma!
The Low Road
Uncle Vanya Angels in America
Slave Play
Catch as Catch Can
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Marilyn Stasio, Variety (click here for her full list):
Angels in America
Company
The Ferryman
Girl From the North Country
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Inheritance
The Lifespan of a Fact
Lobby Hero
Network
The Prom
To Kill a Mockingbird
Summer and Smoke
Robert Hofler, The Wrap (click here for his full list):
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Pass Over
The Ferryman
Downstairs
Dance Nation
Queens
Skintight
The House That Will Not Stand
The Low Road
Hangmen
David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter (click here for his full list):
Angels in America
Girl From the North Country
Three Tall Women
The Ferryman
Twelfth Night
To Kill a Mockingbird
Carmen Jones
What the Constitution Means to Me
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Hangmen
Sara Holdren, Vulture (click here for her full list):
Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
The Birds
Angels in America
Fairview
Dance Nation
Ballyturk
Yerma
Travesties
Oklahoma!
What the Constitution Means to Me
Eben Shapiro, Time (click here for his full list):
Twelfth Night: Shakespeare in the Park
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Angels in America
On Beckett
Yerma
My Fair Lady
Springsteen on Broadway
Fairview
The Ferryman
Oklahoma!
Lee Seymour, Forbes (click here for his full list):
The Jungle
Company
Dance Nation
Slave Play
Eve's Song
What the Constitution Means to Me
The Ferryman
Company XIV
Yerma
Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune (click here for his full list):
Three Tall Women
The Ferryman
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Iceman Cometh
Carousel
Lobby Hero
Network
The Waverly Gallery
Mean Girls
The Prom
Peter Marks, Washington Post (click here for his full list):
Girl From the North Country
Underground Railroad Game
The Ferryman
Dance Nation
Yerma
Two Trains Running
Sweat
Julius Caesar
Coriolanus
Twelfth Night
Jessica Derschowitz and Marc Snetiker, Entertainment Weekly (click here for their full list)
Head Over Heels
Girls & Boys
Mean Girls
The Waverly Gallery
The New One
My Fair Lady
Torch Song
The Ferryman
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Angels in America