The Anthropologists' “No Pants In Tucson” Adds YouTube Live Roundtable On Gender And Public Policy With Dr. Lisa Merrill

The Anthropologists' new subversive comedy, "No Pants in Tucson," draws upon blatantly bigoted state laws from the 19th and 20th centuries that made it illegal for women to wear pants in public, courageously blending time and form to untangle the generational impact of gender oppressive laws. The world-premiere of "No Pants in Tucson" begins November 5 and runs through November 14, 2021, at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 W 53rd St., New York 10019.

On Monday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET, Dr. Lisa Merrill and The Anthropologists will lead a YouTube Live conversation that untangles the history of clothing, gender, race & cultural policy and the practice of policing non-gender conforming bodies in the 19th and 20th centuries. RSVP: https://bit.ly/tableE3.

On Wednesday, November 10 at 7:30 PM ET, "No Pants in Tuscon" will have an ASL interpreted performance. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3mqIeHM

For the past 13 years The Anthropologists have been centering women's experiences and elevating historically marginalized voices. With a creative and producing team of women, non-binary, and transgender artists, "No Pants in Tucson" unmasks the real lives impacted by archaic, gender-suppressive laws.

The Anthropologists will be observing full COVID safety protocol for the No Pants In Tucson production. Patrons will be masked in the theater and asked to show proof of vaccination at check in.

WHERE: The Mezzanine at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 W 53rd St, New York City 10019

HOW MUCH: $12- $30 (including fees)

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/AnthroNoPants

WHO: Written & Directed by Melissa Moschitto. Lead Deviser/Performer: Mariah Freda.

Ensemble: April J. Barber, Mariah Freda, Kian J. Johnson, Marissa Joyce Stamps

Costume and Scenic Design: Irina Kuraeva

Sound Design: Erica Huang

Lighting Design: Moneé Stamp

RUNNING TIME: 65-minutes. No intermission.

MORE INFO: www.theanthropologists.org

"No Pants in Tucson" is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC. With support from: The NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music, and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation for the Arts. This project is also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Funding has also been made possible by the Puffin Foundation.