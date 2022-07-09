The Act One Short Play Festival Is Returning After A Nearly Three-Year Hiatus

The Act One Short Play Festival July 10 - August 6 2022 is returning after a nearly three-year hiatus! The long-running Act One Short Play Festival hosted and produced by The Secret Theatre. The post-pandemic return will be held at our brand-new custom-built site at 38-02 61st St, Woodside, Queens. The festival will showcase over fifty plays by playwrights from across the country. The plays run the gamut of topics, from "Hell is For Women" a prescient statement on America post-Roe v Wade, to "Dracula... in Denver" about a certain vampire moving to Denver to take advantage of the real estate

market, and "Queensbridge"which tells the story of life in a storied Queens housing project. America has a lot of stories to tell in 2022.

Each play performs four times over a four-week period in a competition-style festival where the audience votes determine the winner. The best 16 progress to the semi- finals then the best 8 plays are selected for the final.

The finals are on August 14th at 7:30PM. Prizes will be awarded for Best Play, Best Director and Best Actor/Actress.

The Act One Short Play Festival is being produced by Harrison J. Chadd, executive produced by Richard Mazda and stage managed by Karissa Carpenter.



For more information, please visit:

The Secret Theatre (www.secrettheatre.com)

Tickets: $25. There is also a 7-show Season Pass for $125.

Act One: One Act Festival 2022

The Secret Theatre

3802 61 St Woodside 11377

7 train or LIRR to 61st/Woodside

Program A Performs on Sundays

Roller Skates By Erin Proctor

D-Day By Martin Zuckerman

Eight One Eight Two By Rishi Chowdhary

Hell is for Women By Rick McLeod

The Crisis By Milton Coykendall

Emeline Pettifogs By Ivan Faute

Stars and Stripes By Matt Morse

Robbie Rosenberg's Bar Mitzvah By Larry Rinkel

Program B Performs on Mondays

Déjà Vu on the Obituary Page By Bear Kosik

Dining For One By Brian Leahy Doyle

Pinch My What? By Larry Rinkel

A Bell Tolls By Monte D. Monteleagre

No Two Snowflakes By Dwayne Yancey

Salt Mine Exchange By Christopher Woods

Program C Performs on Tuesday

Dead Game By Lisa Stratton

The Woods of Exeter By Amy Engelhardt

Starry Starry Night By Brian Leahy Doyle

Faulty Lock By AJ Maryn

Last Long Night in Hell By Robert Cantillon

Up is the New Down By Matt Heftler

Last Call By Niki Woods

The Madness of Memory By Vivian Lermond

Program D Performs on Wednesdays

My Fellow Americans By James Armstrong

Love Locks Bridge By D Lee Miller

A Twilight of Joy By Paul K. Smith

Soar Spot By Allison Fradkin

Happier Days By Jennifer Ju

The Gatekeepers By Dan Perry

Envenomed By Lisa Siebert

The Mitochondria By Ruth Zamoyta

Program E. Performs on Thursdays

The Church of Guduzi By Elizabeth Lee

Arpilleras By Justin P. Lopez

The Scourge By Brad Dickson

A Semicolon is a Double By Larry Rinkel

It Passed By Apo Kaya

Imagine That By Bill Lynch

Telepathy By Brian Leahy Doyle

Program F Performs on Fridays

Audients By Duncan Pflaster

The Knights of Doom By Jack McCleland

My Piano Doesn't Like Me By Larry Rinkel

Through The Wall By Stephen Olson

Customer Service Representation By Nico Torrez

Dracula... in Denver By Sarah Congress

Program G. Performs on Saturdays

Queensbridge By Marlin Thomas

Amulet By Molly Kirschner

Privilege By Michael Tuton

Cheesecake By Darpan Joshi

Protest By Jeffrey Ashkin

Holy Marriage.com By Kate McLeod

Fiasco By Charlie Lyons