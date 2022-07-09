The Act One Short Play Festival Is Returning After A Nearly Three-Year Hiatus
The festival will showcase over fifty plays by playwrights from across the country this summer.
The Act One Short Play Festival July 10 - August 6 2022 is returning after a nearly three-year hiatus! The long-running Act One Short Play Festival hosted and produced by The Secret Theatre. The post-pandemic return will be held at our brand-new custom-built site at 38-02 61st St, Woodside, Queens. The festival will showcase over fifty plays by playwrights from across the country. The plays run the gamut of topics, from "Hell is For Women" a prescient statement on America post-Roe v Wade, to "Dracula... in Denver" about a certain vampire moving to Denver to take advantage of the real estate
market, and "Queensbridge"which tells the story of life in a storied Queens housing project. America has a lot of stories to tell in 2022.
Each play performs four times over a four-week period in a competition-style festival where the audience votes determine the winner. The best 16 progress to the semi- finals then the best 8 plays are selected for the final.
The finals are on August 14th at 7:30PM. Prizes will be awarded for Best Play, Best Director and Best Actor/Actress.
The Act One Short Play Festival is being produced by Harrison J. Chadd, executive produced by Richard Mazda and stage managed by Karissa Carpenter.
Tickets: $25. There is also a 7-show Season Pass for $125.
Act One: One Act Festival 2022
The Secret Theatre
3802 61 St Woodside 11377
7 train or LIRR to 61st/Woodside
Program A Performs on Sundays
Roller Skates By Erin Proctor
D-Day By Martin Zuckerman
Eight One Eight Two By Rishi Chowdhary
Hell is for Women By Rick McLeod
The Crisis By Milton Coykendall
Emeline Pettifogs By Ivan Faute
Stars and Stripes By Matt Morse
Robbie Rosenberg's Bar Mitzvah By Larry Rinkel
Program B Performs on Mondays
Déjà Vu on the Obituary Page By Bear Kosik
Dining For One By Brian Leahy Doyle
Pinch My What? By Larry Rinkel
A Bell Tolls By Monte D. Monteleagre
No Two Snowflakes By Dwayne Yancey
Salt Mine Exchange By Christopher Woods
Program C Performs on Tuesday
Dead Game By Lisa Stratton
The Woods of Exeter By Amy Engelhardt
Starry Starry Night By Brian Leahy Doyle
Faulty Lock By AJ Maryn
Last Long Night in Hell By Robert Cantillon
Up is the New Down By Matt Heftler
Last Call By Niki Woods
The Madness of Memory By Vivian Lermond
Program D Performs on Wednesdays
My Fellow Americans By James Armstrong
Love Locks Bridge By D Lee Miller
A Twilight of Joy By Paul K. Smith
Soar Spot By Allison Fradkin
Happier Days By Jennifer Ju
The Gatekeepers By Dan Perry
Envenomed By Lisa Siebert
The Mitochondria By Ruth Zamoyta
Program E. Performs on Thursdays
The Church of Guduzi By Elizabeth Lee
Arpilleras By Justin P. Lopez
The Scourge By Brad Dickson
A Semicolon is a Double By Larry Rinkel
It Passed By Apo Kaya
Imagine That By Bill Lynch
Telepathy By Brian Leahy Doyle
Program F Performs on Fridays
Audients By Duncan Pflaster
The Knights of Doom By Jack McCleland
My Piano Doesn't Like Me By Larry Rinkel
Through The Wall By Stephen Olson
Customer Service Representation By Nico Torrez
Dracula... in Denver By Sarah Congress
Program G. Performs on Saturdays
Queensbridge By Marlin Thomas
Amulet By Molly Kirschner
Privilege By Michael Tuton
Cheesecake By Darpan Joshi
Protest By Jeffrey Ashkin
Holy Marriage.com By Kate McLeod
Fiasco By Charlie Lyons