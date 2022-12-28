The 19th Annual New Year's Hank-O-Rama, A Honky Tonk Tradition Continues On New Year's Day

Hank Williams will be celebrated 70 years after his death with the 19th Annual Hank-O-Rama, Sunday, January 1st, at The Bowery Electric, 327 Bowery, New York, NY 10016 (212-228-0228).

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 night of. Doors open at 6:30, music at 7:00 PM.

The show features more than 30 of Hank's hits and rarities, including "Cold, Cold Heart," "Hey, Good Lookin'," "Your Cheatin' Heart," performed live by Dala Records recording artists The Lonesome Prairie Dogs, and Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith) on pedal steel guitar, plus the inimitable Tammy Faye Starlite, Jack Grace, Sean Kershaw, Cliff Westfall, The Lonesome Horns featuring Jordan McLean & Billy Aukstik.

There'll be an opening set by New York Country luminary Alex Battles. Another country favorite: Linda "Lindy Loo" Hill will be hosting the night!