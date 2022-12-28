The 19th Annual New Year's Hank-O-Rama, A Honky Tonk Tradition Continues On New Year's Day
The event is on Sunday, January 1st, at The Bowery Electric.
Hank Williams will be celebrated 70 years after his death with the 19th Annual Hank-O-Rama, Sunday, January 1st, at The Bowery Electric, 327 Bowery, New York, NY 10016 (212-228-0228).
Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 night of. Doors open at 6:30, music at 7:00 PM.
The show features more than 30 of Hank's hits and rarities, including "Cold, Cold Heart," "Hey, Good Lookin'," "Your Cheatin' Heart," performed live by Dala Records recording artists The Lonesome Prairie Dogs, and Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith) on pedal steel guitar, plus the inimitable Tammy Faye Starlite, Jack Grace, Sean Kershaw, Cliff Westfall, The Lonesome Horns featuring Jordan McLean & Billy Aukstik.
There'll be an opening set by New York Country luminary Alex Battles. Another country favorite: Linda "Lindy Loo" Hill will be hosting the night!
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 27, 2022
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/25/2022.
Mandy Patinkin Sets January and February 2023 Tour Dates
December 27, 2022
The legendary Mandy Patinkin is touring in 2023! See where Patinkin will be performing, how to purchase tickets and more!
Alex Brightman Out of BEETLEJUICE Due to a Concussion
December 27, 2022
Alex Brightman has announced via Instagram, that he is out of Beetlejuice after suffering a concussion on at the show's Christmas Eve performance.
Video Flashback: Patti LuPone and Howard McGillin Sing 'You're The Top' From ANYTHING GOES
December 27, 2022
Watch a video of Patti LuPone and Howard McGillin singing 'You're The Top' from Anything Goes!
Video: The Best Broadway Performances from the Kennedy Center Honors
December 27, 2022
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming up and we are celebrating the special occasion with some of our favorite videos of past Broadway performances. Check out the full list!