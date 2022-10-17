The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Return to Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in June 2023

The Broadway League Foundation has announced that the 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The ceremony highlights the best of high school musical theatre talent and features nominees from over 40 regions around the U.S. Tickets will go on sale for the public at a soon-to-be announced date.

The Jimmy Awards is a national talent showcase celebrating outstanding student achievement and recognizes the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The evening features dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will conclude with two talented students being presented with the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

"More than 90 remarkable nominees will be selected from high school productions representing 140,000 participating students who will compete for the opportunity to perform on a Broadway stage and will be joining us in New York on June 26, 2023 for the 14th annual Jimmy Awards! Each year, these talented teens come to NYC to pursue their dreams and learn from some of the best professionals on Broadway," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Theatre has an incredible way of bringing people together and the experience shared by the Jimmy Awards nominees is awe-inspiring."

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Following all their combined efforts throughout the week, the nominees will all perform during one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

