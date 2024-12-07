The 13th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG Will Be Held This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 13th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG is this Saturday, December 14th at 5:30 PM, at the historic Broadway Presbyterian Church at W114th and Broadway. An Upper West Side holiday favorite, the CHRISTMAS SING ALONG offers a uniquely warm and festive opportunity to sing in the season with Broadway performers and musicians. The family friendly event is offers holiday music with beloved stories and traditions, old and new. The merriment concludes with a special appearance by a very jolly holiday guest.

Featuring: T. Oliver Reid (HADESTOWN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND) Jennifer Allen (KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SISTER ACT), George Dvorsky (THE CONNECTOR, THE FANTASTICS) Maddie Shea Baldwin (BRIGHT STAR), Gabriella Joy (THE COLOR PURPLE, IN THE HEIGHTS), LJ Ganser (Audie Award Winner). Also, Great Little School alums: Cedric Allen Hills and Dashiell Chase. Additional cast to be announced soon.

Paula Leggett Chase (TOOTSIE, THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown) hosts, with musical director David Chase (HELLO DOLLY, THE MUSIC MAN, SCHMIGADOON; THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL)) at the piano, and Steven Malone (SUNSET BOULEVARD. DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, SCHMIGADOON) at the organ.

The 12th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG will also be streamed from the church's website www.bpcnyc.org/livestream and on BPC's FaceBook page. $10 donation suggested. All proceeds support GREAT LITTLE SCHOOL at Broadway Presbyterian Church. @greatlittleschool.com