Thanksgiving On Broadway: A Holiday Dinner Party For All Of Your Faves!

Thanksgiving is finally upon us, and as we gather around the table to give thanks and make memories with our families, the Broadway family will still be hard at work, entertaining holiday audiences and parade viewers across the nation, in lieu of spending the day at their own Thanksgiving feasts.

Though Thanksgiving is just another work day for the folks of Broadway, the shows and the families contained within take care to make it a special day for the whole company. In the spirit of that tradition, we're staging a Thanksgiving celebration for the entire Broadway family!

Theatre is all about collaboration, and our fictional holiday feast will be no different. So, this year we're placing some of Broadway's favorite characters on special holiday detail. With a crop of shows as diverse as the ones currently running, everybody has a little something they can bring to the Thanksgiving table.

Before you put on your stretchy pants and make for the dining room, check out who got an invite to our first ever BroadwayWorld Thanksgiving!

The Moms of Dear Evan Hansen

When it comes to Thanksgiving, most can agree that there is nothing better than Mom's home cooking. For that reason we are extending an invite to Heidi Hansen and Cynthia Murphy, two of Broadway's most seasoned mamas who will most certainly bring the well-loved Thanksgiving staples to the Broadway dinner table.

(And if a 'cool mom' is more your speed, we hear Mrs. George from Mean Girls is sneaking in airplane-sized bottles of wine. Do you want a little bit? Because if you're going to drink we'd rather you do it in the house.)

The Genie - Aladdin

You never had a friend (or dinner guest) like him! He can conjure princes from thin air, but can he sous chef? Genie makes it onto our Thanksgiving guest list for those times when the head chefs need a break. Something tells us Al's pal could whip up some culinary magic when our hardworking Broadway moms need a to take a load off. After dinner? Well, rub that lamp and sit back, because this magical master will make quick work of those dishes.

Jenna Hunterson - Waitress

Every great meal needs an even better dessert! And who is more suited to that gig than Broadway's resident pie queen Jenna Hunterson! It's amazing what baking can do and Jenna is sure to astound our dinner guests with her thoughtful and innovative pies, made with a whole lot of love and a little guidance from mama. It only takes a taste, but Jenna's desserts will have our guests coming back for seconds! (And be grateful Mrs. Lovett wasn't available.)

The Alexandria Ceremonial Police Band - The Band's Visit

Every party is one bad music choice from disaster. so we're inviting the Tony Award-winning Alexandria Ceremonial Police Band to our soiree for some festive Middle Eastern melodies. Joined by current Broadway superstars like Donna Summer (Summer The Musical) and Carole King (Beautiful), we'll throw a Thanksgiving so raucous they can hear us all the way in Bet Hatikvah!

The Gang from Gander - Come From Away

Welcome to the Rock. No, not Plymouth Rock. Gander, Newfoundland! If there's one thing the folks from Gander know, it's hospitality. So that's why we're electing this warm and welcoming bunch host this holiday happening! If you're lucky, they might let you kiss their fish.

The Cast of The Prom

Break out the crepe paper! As any high school student knows, every party needs a decorations committee, so we're putting the cast of Broadway's The Prom to work prettying up this inclusive holiday meal for all our guests and their +1's. (And count on someone spiking the punch!)

The Carneys - The Ferryman

Ever hear the saying 'the more the merrier'? Well, we agree, which is why we're extending an invite to the extensive Carney clan of The Ferryman (sans former IRA compatriots, please.)

Cher - The Cher Show

If Cher is on Broadway, Cher gets invited. All three of her. End of story.

Mike Birbiglia - The New One

Every party needs a funny guy, so there is no one better than newly-minted Broadway baby, comedian Mike Birbiglia to bring the laughs to our festivities.

Queen Elsa - Frozen

After all the Broadway performances have come and gone, and Santa has made his official appearance in the Thanksgiving Day Parade, it might be nice to wind down and settle into the holiday season with some gentle flurries from Broadway's resident ice queen.

The Phantom - The Phantom Of The Opera

He probably won't show, but frankly, the guy seems lonely. There's always a place for you at our table, Phan. At the very least, we'll leave some leftovers in the fly loft.

Happy Thanksgiving, From BroadwayWorld!

