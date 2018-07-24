Thank Goodness for Kristin Chenoweth! A Video Birthday Celebration!

Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Today, we're celebrating the birthday of one of Broadway's shiniest stars, Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth!

Since she hit the Tony Awards stage as iconic kid sister Sally Brown in the 1999 Broadway revival of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, this demure dynamo has captured the hearts of Broadway, television, and film audiences with her wild range of operatic and comedic gifts.

Currently, she can be seen as suspected merry millionaire murderess Lavinia Peck-Foster on the hit comedy series, Trial and Error.

She sold us on Sally, wowed us in Wicked, GAAAAGGGGED us with 'Glitter and Be Gay' and taught the world how to be Pop-u-U-lar.

Today, let's have a celebration the Glinda way with our cherished Cheno and revisit some of her most iconic moments!

Happy Birthday, Kristin!







