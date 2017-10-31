Temptations Musical Producer Says Show Will Head to Broadway Next Fall

As BWW reported in September, the new musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS was extended for an additional two weeks at Berkeley Rep due to an overwhelming demand. The musical, which broke the all-time box office record at Berkeley Rep, follows the life and times of The Temptations, considered by many to be the greatest R&B group of all time.

According to Variety, the show is eyeing a Broadway run, but it may just have to wait a little longer due to a lack of theater availability on the Great White Way. Producer Ira Pittelman says of the show's arrival in New York, "Getting a theater for the spring is not going to be easy, so it'll be the fall."

Until then, Pittelman and co-producer Tom Hulce intend to keep the show's momentum going by scheduling a run at another U.S. venue in the summer or early fall of 2018, before heading to Broadway. Explains Pittelman, "We just don't want to wait."

Read the article in full here.

Watch the show's official trailer below:





About the show: An electrifying new musical about the life and times of The Temptations, the greatest R&B group of all time (Billboard Magazine 2017). They were five young guys on the streets of Detroit when they were discovered by Berry Gordy, who signed them to his legendary new label. After 24 attempts, they finally had a hit and the rest is history-how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the nation fell into civil unrest. KENNEDY Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Olivier Award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, and two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff bring you this thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal. Iconic hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and the signature dance moves that made the "Classic Five" Temptations part of our cultural history forever.

