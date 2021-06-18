Tedeschi Trucks Band to Celebrate 10 Years at the Beacon Theatre With Return of Their Residency

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that Tedeschi Trucks Band will return home to the Beacon Theatre where they will perform for the 10th year. The Beacon Theatre dates will be the band's first performances featuring the full, reunited 12-piece band since February 2020. The 2021 shows will take place on September 30, October 1, 2, 5, 6, 8 and 9 and are part of their multi-year, dual city residency that also includes The Chicago Theatre - one of MSG Entertainment's most unique bookings to date. Tickets for all seven shows are on sale now!



"We're thrilled to welcome Tedeschi Trucks Band back to The Beacon this fall with seven shows and to celebrate their 10th anniversary performing at the legendary theater. It is such a testament to the strength of Tedeschi Trucks Band's connection to their audience that they can make this dual city residency a reality," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, live, MSG Entertainment. "These shows are another example of the unique, world-class entertainment options MSG Entertainment is able to offer with venues that span from intimate theaters such as The Beacon to The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden."



The 2021 run will feature support acts Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet on September 30, Anders Osborne on October 5 and Jorma Kaukonen on October 6. All other shows will feature two full sets by Tedeschi Trucks Band.



Tedeschi Trucks Band's 2021 dates at the Beacon Theatre are part of the unprecedented multi-year, dual-city residency, during which the band plays six or more shows annually at The Beacon, in addition to three or more shows annually at The Chicago Theatre. Over the years, the band has increased the number of shows in each run at The Beacon from one, to three, to four, to six and now to seven. The September to October 2021 dates mark the 10th year the band has performed at the legendary venue, with their first show at The Beacon taking place on September 10, 2011, and the September 30, 2021 show will mark the band's 40th show at The Beacon. The Beacon residency offers the talented 12-member group an opportunity to explore an especially large range of musical territory - often exceeding 100 different songs throughout the run. Guest sit-ins have also made the residency special. Recent years have featured surprise appearances by Trey Anastasio, Nels Cline, Ravi Coltrane, Luther Dickinson, Amy Helm, Norah Jones, Eric Krasno, Robert Randolph, and Joss Stone, among others.



While legacy acts such as the Allman Brothers Band and Steely Dan made the Beacon Theatre their home for multi-night performances, Tedeschi Trucks Band represents the next generation, pushing the envelope nightly with a loyal fanbase that looks forward each year to their run at the iconic venue.



Tickets for all seven shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Prices range from $29.50 to $129.50.