Taylor Swift Says Her LES MISERABLES Audition Was A 'Nightmare'

In a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne looked back on their Les Misérables film audition, which Swift remembers as a "nightmare."

During the audition process for the acclaimed 2012 film adaptation of the iconic Boublil and Schönberg musical, Swift was in the running for the roles of Cosette and Éponine.

"I had done a few auditions and I had gone to New York. I think it had been established that I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get this role," she stated.

Swift went on to reveal that she was invited to London for a final screen test with Eddie Redmayne, who was auditioning for Marius at the time.

"But they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favorite actors, and I thought, 'This isn't an experience I am going to get again in my life,' so I said yes."

Once she arrived in London for the screen test, Swift revealed that she was put in a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" for Éponine, including painting her teeth brown.

"I was like, 'You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne, right?'" she said. "But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn't open my mouth to speak."

Redmayne went on to explain his memory of the audition, detailing his experience while they sang "A Little Fall of Rain" together.

"I thought we would just be singing off each other - I didn't know we would be in each other's arms," Redmaybe recalled. "My overriding memory of it is that I had had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand, and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion."

The roles ultimately went to Amanda Seyfried as Cosette and Samantha Barks as Éponine. Redmayne did land the role of Marius in the film and was nominated for a SAG Award and Critics' Choice Award for his performance.

Swift was later cast in Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Cats as Bombalurina, the film also starred James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Dame Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, and more.

Swift recently released her new studio album, "Midnights," which is currently breaking streaming records within a week of its release. She also was featured in David O. Russell's latest film, Amsterdam, making a brief appearance in the role of Liz Meekins. Recently, Swift teased new tour dates and shared a Cinderella-inspired music video for "Bejeweled."

Watch the interview clip here: