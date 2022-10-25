VIDEO: Taylor Swift Teases New Tour Dates on THE TONIGHT SHOW

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift hinted at a possible world tour following the release of her "Midnights" album.

"I think I should do it," Swift said sarcastically.

The audience with raputous applause at the suggestiong of the upcoming tour dates.

"When it's time, we'll do it." she said cryptically to Fallon after raptuous applause.

Swift has not been on tour since the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. Her "LoverFest" tour dates in 2020 were cancelled due to the pandemic.

"When you write songs, and you're proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting, the most potent way you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces.Do you know what I mean? I really miss that a lot. I miss that connection."

Last night, Swift released the Cinderella-inspired "Bejeweled" music video.

The music video also featured Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Pat McGrath, and Dita Von Teese. The visual also featured several nods to Swift's past work, including "folklore," "Reputation," and more.

Photo credit Todd Owyoung/NBC