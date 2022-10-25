VIDEO: Taylor Swift Teases New Tour Dates on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Swift recently released her new studio album, "Midnights."
During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift hinted at a possible world tour following the release of her "Midnights" album.
"I think I should do it," Swift said sarcastically.
The audience with raputous applause at the suggestiong of the upcoming tour dates.
"When it's time, we'll do it." she said cryptically to Fallon after raptuous applause.
Swift has not been on tour since the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. Her "LoverFest" tour dates in 2020 were cancelled due to the pandemic.
"When you write songs, and you're proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting, the most potent way you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces.Do you know what I mean? I really miss that a lot. I miss that connection."
Last night, Swift released the Cinderella-inspired "Bejeweled" music video.
The music video also featured Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Pat McGrath, and Dita Von Teese. The visual also featured several nods to Swift's past work, including "folklore," "Reputation," and more.
Following a much buzzed about few weeks on "The Tonight Show" that included a return to the '80s and a co-hosting gig by rap superstar Jack Harlow, Fallon's Fall-Star Favorites will deliver can't-miss comedy, games, music all week long.
"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
Photo credit Todd Owyoung/NBC
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
The nominations were announced live from Cipriani Wall Street by Emmy-nominated star of Pose and American Horror Story on FX, and now as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Angelica Ross. Ross was joined by Jeffrey Sharp, award-winning film producer and the Executive Director of The Gotham.
Karen E Laine to Host GOOD BONES: BETTER YARD on HGTV
October 25, 2022
Karen E Laine, a Master Gardener and co-star of the HGTV hit series Good Bones, will pursue her true passion of renovating clients’ outdoor spaces to reach their full potential in the network’s new special Good Bones: Better Yard.
HLN INVESTIGATES Announces New Gabby Petito Documentary
October 25, 2022
Gabby Petito vanished after taking a cross country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. When he returned home to Florida without her, red flags and accusations began to fly. Her disappearance quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of the internet and ultimately leading to the discovery of her body thousands of miles away.
American Thrills Drop 'Ego Death' Off New Album
October 25, 2022
Connecticut's American Thrills are dropping the final single off their new record. The song is titled 'Ego Death' and is streaming everywhere. You can catch the band playing some of the new tracks from the record later this week down in Gainesville, Florida at Fest 20.
Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Wild Grey Ocean'
October 25, 2022
Sam Fender has shared a new track, “Wild Grey Ocean,” the first of two new songs included on the forthcoming Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition. The album will be released as a standalone double coloured vinyl. It will also feature on a “Live Deluxe Edition” of Seventeen Going Under on double CD, including the B-sides, “Wild Grey Ocean.'