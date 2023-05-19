Taylor Mac's 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC is Coming to HBO

This comes after the concert film premieres at Tribeca Film Festival at the beginning of June.

Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music is coming to HBO on June 27. This comes after the concert film premieres at Tribeca Film Festival at the beginning of June.

A 24-Decade History of Popular Music is Mac's multi-year effort to chart a subjective history of the United States through 246 songs that were popular throughout the country, and in its disparate communities, from 1776 to the present day.

This riotous concert film documents New York theater legend Taylor Mac's joyous, challenging, and ostentatiously queer 24-hour musical performance.

Featuring virtuoso musicians, innovative costumes, and the American myth as told by sailor's ditties, disco, and sugary pop alike, Mac's cathartic celebration is not to be missed.

The film is directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, and produced by Joel Stillerman, Linda Brumbach, Alisa Regas, Taylor Mac, Mari Rivera.

Taylor Mac is a theater artist whose work has been performed at New York City's Town Hall, Lincoln Center, and Playwrights Horizons; London's Hackney Empire and Barbican; D.C.'s Kennedy Center; Los Angeles's Royce Hall and Ace Theater (through the Center for the Art of Performance); Chicago's Steppenwolf; Australia's Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Festival; Stockholm's Sadra Theatern; San Francisco's Curran; and hundreds of other theaters, museums, music halls, opera houses, cabarets, and festivals around the globe. Mac is the author of seventeen full-length works of theater including A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, Hir, The Walk Across America for Mother Earth, The Lily's Revenge, The Young Ladies Of, Red Tide Blooming, and The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac.

Sometimes Taylor acts in other people's plays (or co-creations). Notably: Good Person of Szechwan (La Mama and The Public Theater), A Midsummer's Night Dream (Classic Stage Company), and The Last Two People on Earth (American Repertory Theater), a two-person vaudeville opposite Mandy Patinkin and directed by Susan Stroman. Mac is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama and the recipient of multiple awards including the Kennedy Prize, two Helpmann Awards, a New York Drama Critics Circle Award, a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Herb Alpert in Theater, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, two Bessie Awards, two Obie Awards, and an Ethyl Eichelberger Award. An alumnus of New Dramatists, judy is currently the resident playwright at the Here Arts Center.

Photo Credit: Little Fang Photo



Recommended For You