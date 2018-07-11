Taylor Louderman, Ariana DeBose, Daisy Eagan and More to Strip Down with The Skivvies at Le Poisson Rouge

Award-winning Broadway performers Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley will head to NYC venue Le Poisson Rouge on July 22nd at 8 PM with the most outrageous, feel good 'undie-rock' concert of the season, joined by some very special guests!

An impressive lineup of some of Broadway's favorite performers are set to strip down for the engagement including Tony-nominated actors Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Ariana DeBose (Summer The Musical), Tony-winner Daisy Eagan, F. Michael Haynie, Matt DeAngelis, Christine Dwyer, Jeremy Kushner, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Deborah S. Craig, and Daniel Reichard.

This acclaimed duo performs clever genre-hopping musical arrangements that showcase the artists' soaring voices and tight harmonies - all with a minimalist dress code to reflect their stripped-down musical style. R

Rapidly building a widespread following, The Skivvies have performed in leading venues such as 54 Below in NYC, and they have been featured in People Magazine, The New York Times, BuzzFeed, Time Out New York, and Sports Illustrated.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

