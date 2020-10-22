Taste Of Times Square Returns This Week
20 restaurants will offer a $35 3-course prix fixe menu from October 23–30.
The Times Square Alliance today announced a twist on the 26 year tradition of Taste of Times Square, the annual outdoor food and music festival on 46th Street which offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy dishes from restaurants across the district and performances from a wide range of the city's musical talent.
Now in its 27th year, the festival has pivoted to TASTE OF TIMES SQUARE WEEK to support local businesses struggling to serve customers during a global pandemic. During Taste of Times Square Week, the twenty participating restaurants will feature a special Taste of Times Square three-course prix fixe menu - appetizers, entrées, and dessert - for only $35 (beverages, tax, and tip not included). Diners can sit indoors or outdoors, compliant with New York State COVID-19 dining regulations, or get their food delivered or to go as the restaurant offers.
The promotion will kick off on Friday, October 23 and run through Friday October 30. Details about participating restaurants (also listed below) and their menus can be found at www.TSq.org/Taste.
"Every June for the past 26 years, we have celebrated international cuisine and live music in Times Square through a multi-block festival," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance. "Our event looks different this year but supporting our restaurants hasn't changed. We call New Yorkers and visitors who are #AllInNYC to Times Square to explore these fabulous restaurants that are safely welcoming guests with delicious food."
To enhance your dining experience, Tony's Di Napoli will be activating the plaza at 43rd Street and Broadway with a pop-up outdoor cafe area, complete with old-school checkered tablecloths and family-style Italian cuisine so that you can dine under the lights and signs of Times Square. This unique dining experience is available by reservation only and can be arranged by contacting Tony's directly at: 212-221-0100.
To continue the tradition of live music at Taste, we have partnered with the Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe, which uses artistic and musical performances to spread joy through the neighborhood and drive revenue to restaurants and other small businesses. They engage the community in song, dance, and visual art, all while wearing masks and remaining socially distanced.
These performances will pop up throughout the week in front of participating restaurants and will continue to employ artists and musicians who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Participating restaurants:
An'nam
BarDough
Bareburger
Dos Caminos
Ellen's Stardust Diner
Gallaghers Steakhouse
Havana Central
Hold Fast Kitchen & Spirits
Joe Allen Restaurant
Le Rivage
Pasta Lovers Trattoria
Patzeria Perfect Pizza
Playwright Celtic Club
Russian Samovar
Seamore's Takeover @ Urbanspace
Swing 46 Jazz & Supper Club
Tito Murphy's
Toloache Restaurant
Tony's Di Napoli
Trattoria Trecolori
More Hot Stories For You
-
Betty Buckley Demands Trump Stops Using 'Memory' at Rallies- 'Your Presidency is the Very Antithesis of Art'
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from ...
Actors' Equity Comments On SAG-AFTRA Members Condemning the Union's Raiding of Equity Employers
Actors Equity has released the following roundup of quotes addressing SAG-AFTRA members who are speaking out against the union's battle with Equity. ...
Photos/Video: First Look at the Russian Premiere of CHESS The Musical
On October 17, Chess the Musical made its Russian premiere at the MDM Theatre, Moscow....
Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
Her concert re-airs today at 3pm and is now available On Demand, get your tickets here!...
SHUFFLE ALONG Settles Dispute With Insurer Over Premature Closing
After four years of deliberations, the two parties today filed a joint stipulation of one paragraph rendering the case 'discontinued.' ...
BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021
It has been confirmed that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year....