Taron Egerton and Jonathan Bailey to Lead Marianne Elliott-Directed COCK

Academy Award-nominee Taryn Edgerton will join Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey in Mike Bartlett's play Cock this spring on the West End.

The production will be directed by Olivier Award-winner and Tony-nominee Marianne Elliot (Angels in America, Company) and will begin performances at The Ambassadors Theatre on March 5, 2021.

Rounding out the cast are Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels. Joining the team are set designer Merle Hansel, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickson composer Femi Temowo, choreographer Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster, associate director Chloe Christian and voice coach Hazel Holder.

In Cock, a comic look at identity and sexuality, when John and his boyfriend take a break, the last thing he expects is to accidentally fall in love with the woman of his dreams. His boyfriend is willing to wait for him to make a choice, but so is his girlfriend. And both are willing to fight to keep him. Torn between the two and with pressure mounting, he has to determine who and what he is, and what his decision will be.