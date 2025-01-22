Tango World Champions Come to the Joyce Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tango After Dark, led by international tango superstars and World Champions Germán Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, will play The Joyce Theater from February 25-March 9.

Capturing the bold and seductive rhythms of Buenos Aires, Tango After Dark is an electrifying production that fuses the rich traditions of tango with a contemporary flair. Creator and choreographer Germán Cornejo brings these two worlds together in his inventive choreography, embodying the raw passion and precision that has mesmerized audiences worldwide prior to its Joyce Theater debut. Featuring live music and set to the revolutionary compositions of Astor Piazzolla, Tango After Darkshowcases the immense talents of Cornejo, his longtime partner and fellow World Champion Gisela Galeassi, and a cast of eight dancers as they reveal tango in its most authentic, sophisticated form.

Inspired entirely by Piazzola's masterful blend of urban music and cutting-edge composition techniques, this undeniably theatrical evening evokes the provocative, rhythmic nature of this composer who transformed the tango landscape by introducing Nuevo Tango. Setting their fierce, sensual dance in the kaleidoscopic Buenos Aires after sunset, Cornejo and Galeassi make Tango After Dark an unforgettable evening of fiery dance that will keep audiences' passion for Argentina's most popular dance burning deep into the night.