Tammy Blanchard Joins Denzel Washington in THE ICEMAN COMETH On Broadway

According to Deadline, Tammy Blanchard has joined the cast of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh starring Tony and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. Blanchard will play Cora. Additional casting has not yet been announced.

The Iceman Cometh will play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning March 22nd, 2018. The production's opening night is currently set for April 26, 2018. George C. Wolfe will direct the Scott Rudin produced revival. The production is a limited 14 week engagement.

The Iceman Cometh focuses on a group of alcoholics and misfits who endlessly discuss but never act on their dreams, and Hickey, the traveling salesman determined to strip them of their pipe dreams.

Blanchard was nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for her performance in HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING and is best known for her portrayal of the young Judy Garland in "Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows" (Emmy Award, Golden Globe and AFI nominations). Her Broadway credits include Gypsy (Tony nomination, Theatre World Award). She was most recently seen in the film Moneyball. Blanchard's other film credits include The Good Shepherd, Bella, Cadillac Records and Rabbit Hole, and she recently completed The Music Never Stopped, Certainty, Union Square and Burning Blue. Her television credits include "A Gifted Man", "We Were the Mulvaneys," "Sybil," "Living Proof," "Amish Grace," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU", "Guiding Light", and the original Lifetime TV movie, "Of Two Minds."

Denzel Washington has been a household name since he first became known as a heartthrob doctor on the NBC television medical drama ST. ELSEWHERE (1982-1988). Film success followed with work in such diverse films as PHILADELPHIA, MAN ON FIRE, THE GREAT DEBATERS, GANGSTER, and FLIGHT.

