TRU to Present Zoom Community Gathering PROGRESS IN A PANDEMIC

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 60 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 9/3, 2021 at 4:30pm ET. Progress in a Pandemic: Developing New Works, Cultivating New Understanding. In the room: producers Rashad Chambers of Esquire Entertainment (current: Little Girl Blue; previous: Ain't Too Proud, American Son, The Inheritance, Betrayal, It Happened in Key West) and Blair Russell (Slave Play). Two successful producers discuss their progress with current projects, and the development detours taken during shutdown. We'll also look at long overdue efforts for greater inclusion in the arts: what progress is being made and what more needs to be done, as well as the specific challenges of being a producer of color in a white-dominated industry, and current programs to inspire, educate and include more BIPOC producers and artists. Visit https://truonline.org/events/progress-in-a-pandemic/ to register and receive the Zoom link.

Upcoming Community Gatherings:

9/10: Theater for Young People: Cultivating the Artists and Audiences of Tomorrow, with Luis Reyes Cardenas of Open Hydrant Theatre

9/17: How Off-Broadway Made It Through the Pandemic, with attorney Peter Breger and producers Ed Gaynes and John Lant

9/24: From One Community to Another: Welcoming the Episcopal Actors Guild, with Rebecca Lovett and Jamie Soltis

10/1: TBD.

10/8: Changing Times and the Cherry Lane Theatre, with Angelina Fiordellisi

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.