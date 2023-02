TRU Presents Community Gathering Via Zoom 'Music To Your Ears: More Opportunities For Development'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header.

Friday 2/3 - Music to Your Ears: More Opportunities for Development. In the room: Cate Cammarata, literary manager of TRU and founder of CreateTheater.com and host Bob Ost talk about upcoming programs for the development of new works for the musical theater. TRU continues offering a musical feedback lab with dramaturgical guidance and new financial support for writers, as well as looking forward to the live return of the TRU Voices Musicals Series. CreateTheater.com offers development programs and a New Works Festival. And most of all, they both offer communities you can be a part of. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/music-to-your-ears/.

Upcoming:

Friday 2/10 - Breaking Up the Boys' Club: Women Producers Take the Stage. In the room: Jane Dubin, producer (Is This A Room, Dana H.; The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, An American in Paris, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher), Tracey Narang Young, playwright, producer (Tony award winning 2019 revival of Oklahoma!, Period Piece, for colored girls ... revival, Be More Chill), Kim Vasquez, Grey Lady Entertainment (Without You, the Kite Runner, be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter). Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/boys-club/.

Friday 2/17 - Moving Musicals from Stage to Screen (and Vice Versa). In the room: David Armstrong, host, writer and producer of Broadway Nation podcast, artistic director emeritus of The 5th Avenue Theatre. A look at the history of movie musicals, the ones we love and the ones we have never forgiven. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/moving-musicals/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.