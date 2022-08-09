TRU Community to Host Gathering Via Zoom HARLEM AND BEYOND: AMPLIFYING THE VOICES OF DIVERSITY, A CONVERSATION WITH VOZA RIVERS

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 8/12 - Harlem and Beyond: Amplifying the Voices of Diversity.

In the room: legendary Harlem-born off-Broadway and Broadway producer Voza Rivers, a leading theater, music and events producer and documentary filmmaker, executive producer and founding member of the New Heritage Theatre Group (est. 1964), executive producer and co-founder of IMPACT Repertory Theatre (the Oscar-nominated youth division of New Heritage Theatre Group), chairman of the Harlem Arts Alliance (est. 2001) and vice-president of the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and founder of their signature Harlem Week program, now in its 48th year.

A long view of the evolution of diversity in theater and the arts from a man who has been at the forefront for over 50 years. What are the major changes he has seen over the years? How successful are current efforts to infuse into our culture a greater embrace of diverse voices? What were some of the ways he supported the community through the pandemic? And what are his thoughts about the current recovery from shutdown and the future of our industry? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190386®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftruonline.org%2Fevents%2Fharlem-and-beyond%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.