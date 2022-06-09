TRU Announces 6/10 Community Gathering Via Zoom: Politics And Art: Integrating The Political And The Personal

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 6/10 - Politics and Art: Integrating the Political and the Personal. In the room: Julie Menin, councilperson for NYC's 5th district (Upper East Side's Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, El Barrio in East Harlem), former NYC commissioner of Media and Entertainment; Chi Ossé, an American politician and activist with an entertainment industry background, councilperson for NYC's 36th district (parts of central Brooklyn); Guy Yedwab, Board President and Aimee Todoroff, managing director for the League of Independent Theater. How do we form our political views, as artists as well as people? Can we ever know when we are working for the greater good, especially in a current social climate of violently opposing factions? Are a politician's well-meaning goals affected by the realities of politics? Even though support for the arts in our country is wanting, do the arts still play an effective role in change? How can we as artists make a difference? We will also touch on more pragmatic issues such as current efforts to revitalize live theater. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

Friday 6/17 - From Stage Play to Podcast to Audio Storytelling Entry at the Tribeca Film Festival. In the room: Andre Degas, playwright (The House of Charity stage play; The Kitchen TV drama on PBS; Day by Day podcast adaptation of a play); and Sue Zizza, multi award-winning producer-director-writer of SueMedia Productions and Radio Waves Studios. What it took to migrate a play by Degas from the stage to an Audio podcast, and how SueMedia Productions guided the process. We will look at the road of financing as well as distributing a new work, and the collaboration process between writer, director and producer in this medium. We will include clips of Day by Day, the podcast currently in The Tribeca Film Festival. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Friday 6/24 - Redefining Yourself in a Pandemic (and Supporting Theater in a Changing Environment). In the room: Chad Austin, director, choreographer, Artistic Director of Abingdon Theatre and principal in The Twenty Nine Hour Venture which provide an artistic space for writers to hear their work; JV Venturi, director, principal in The Twenty Nine Hour Venture; James Rocco, director, choreographer, former Producing Artistic Director of the Ordway Center for the Peforming Arts, founder of Thirty Saints Productions (Come from Away, Magic Mike, creator of The Broadway Songbook Series) and the newly formed Thirty Saints Music Licensing which facilitates music clearances for stage shows. What prompted a pivot for these successful theater directors, and how can they support you in your future success? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Friday 7/1 - A Hybrid New World Requires a Hydrid-Thinking Platform: Meet the IFT Network. In the room: Nate Raven, Creative Director of Development, Writing Room Director, Script Doctor; Melanie Magri, Managing Director; and Jay Cruz, CEO, Founder and Executive Producer of the IFT Network, a platform dedicated to independent filmmakers and theater producers. Discover a complete creative ecosystem designed to build community and empower creators through revenue sharing and a suite of creative services, including pitch deck design and other creative marketing services, actor and director reels, film editing, production consultation, script doctoring. Plus free weekly online readings in The Writing Room, a safe space for developing your new work. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

