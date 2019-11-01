TRANSGENDER STARBORN Will Release Cast Recording and Have Album Launch Party

THE ORIGINAL MUSIC from Nicholas Kaminski's Transgender Starborn: Disco Queen of the Universe will be released November 16 on Spotify and iTunes. Members from the world-premiere production and recording will celebrate the album release with a live concert at 4 PM at The Duplex.

Featuring a book, music, lyrics and orchestrations by Kaminski, Transgender Starborn: Disco Queen of the Universe is a musical science fiction romp through the cosmos, set in the year 1979.

Featuring a disco/glam rock score, Transgender Starborn follows our transgender hero, Max, who must save the galaxy from the evil Space Witch Urethra, a drag queen sorceress hell-bent on enslaving all sapient life in the universe. A tale of love, friendship, adventure and self-discovery, Transgender Starborn is meant to not only provide visibility and representation for trans and queer folks, but also to show that non-cisgender/heterosexual characters can be the stars of their own stories. Can our heroes save the galaxy? Will Max ever find true love and self-acceptance? Is disco dead? These questions will be answered and more in this love letter to the 1970s, the golden age of science fiction and all things camp and musical theatre.

The album cast features Jared Milian (Dear Edwina Off-Broadway) as Max, Ali Gleason (Les Misérables at Surflight, BroadwayWorld People Choice Award winner) as Nara, Michael Gioia (A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live national tour) as Roach, Tyler Cicardo as Brother Carl, Joe Marx as Ben, Lyle Dungee as The Space Witch Urethra, Jenna Fagan as Boss Cass, Will K. Carey as Dax and Erik Schneider (Naked Boys Singing! Off-Broadway) as Florp. Rounding out the ensemble are Dale Given, Anna Lovallo, Rachel Phelan, Jillian Jalal Hanna, Sean Ulmer, Anne Marie Snyder and Robert Firkser. Additional voices include Thomas Young, Tyler Picone and Nicholas Kaminski.

Milian, Dungee and Marx will reprise their performances at The Duplex. Joining them will be Staci Jo Johnston (Cabaret national tour) and Joel Bauman (Cabaret national tour) as well as creator Kaminski.

The album creative team includes Stephen Kaminski (production, reeds, MIDI programming); Bryan Hansen and Paul Heaney (additional production); Nicholas Kaminski (additional production, MIDI programming); Paul Heaney (guitar); Christopher A. Kaminski (additional orchestrations); Emily Cohn and Joel Bauman (music direction and additional vocal arrangements); and Ian Wehrle and Andrew D'Alba (sound design).

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door; there is a two-drink minimum. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/#194238/. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TSMusical/ or follow @tsmusical on Instagram.





