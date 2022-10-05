Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRAGIC MAGIC Comes To New York

The event is on Thursday, November 10th at 7pm.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Sigute was born in the early boomer years in Chicago. Her parents were DPs (Displaced Persons) after the war. Growing up, Sigute led a double life. She was a straight-A student in Catholic school, and a participant in Lithuanian community activities. She also hung out with the "bad boys" (and girls), sniffing glue, smoking pot and guzzling alcohol.

She came to LA seeking acting work, but instead was exploited by a sleazy talent manager. She excelled at managing a French boutique on Rodeo Drive. She also continued to drink and drink. Things came to a head when she was arrested on a DUI with her young daughter in the car.

She was confronted with a choice: Continue to ingest intoxicants and die, as happened to her brother; or do the hard work of recovering from her addiction and building a new future for herself and her family.

'Tragic Magic' is the story of Sigute's life, and the choices she finally made.

Sigute Miller is a member of the Echo Theater Company in Los Angeles, where she appeared in productions of "An Undivided Heart", "Better" and "Anon". She performed at Sacred Fools Theater in "Emergency Operation", "We the People" and "What's in Front of Us". Her most cherished performance was at The Victory Theater in "the Guys" - a tribute to the NYC firemen of 9/11. She also appeared in fifteen Lithuanian plays and in numerous national television commercials. A competitive swimmer, she has been ranked as a US Masters Champion swimmer and a Gold medalist at California Senior Games.




