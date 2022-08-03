Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOUR DE JOE: An Improvised Show Hosted by Joe Biden Comes to Under St. Mark's Next Week

The performance is on Monday, August 8th.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Join Joe Biden and all of his favorite comedians as he hosts a comedy show while simultaneously attempting to race a bike across the continental US. In this show, Biden, a well-known lover of biking and improv comedy, is ready to bring America together one laugh at a time. Come join Joe as three teams of New York's best comedians perform improvised Spokanes as a nod to the spokes on Biden's bike that he swears he is good at riding.

Featuring: Carolyn Egan, Fu Goto, Chandler Dean, Brandon Tzaris, Brendan Goggins, Erin Richardson, Sylvie Wang, Dillon Diatlo, Lane Koivu, Brandon Dzirko, Caroline Ulwick, Leslie Diana, Dan Moore, Betsy Helmer, Jess Moukios, Andrew Barlow

Title: Tour de Joe: An Improvised Show Hosted by Joe Biden

Date: Monday, August 8th

Time: 9PM

Location: Streaming or at Under St. Marks Theater (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009)

Fee: $7 streaming or $12 in-person

Ticket Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189216®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc%2Fevent%2F6897%3A188%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





