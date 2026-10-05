TOI, MOI, TITUBA… to Make U.S. Premiere at New York Live Arts

New York Live Arts, BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), and L'Alliance New York have announced the U.S. premiere of Toi, moi, Tituba... by Dorothée Munyaneza and Kadidi Company on October 23 and 24, 2026 at 7:30PM at New York Live Arts, 219 W 19th Street, New York, NY, 10011.

How do we summon the presence of someone who is gone? How can we bring something to life if it is no longer there? Toi, moi, Tituba... is based on French philosopher Elsa Dorlin's essay on the heroine of Maryse Condé's acclaimed novel, Moi, Tituba, sorcière. As a Black woman and so-called witch, Tituba gives a voice to those who are silenced by force and erased from history.

Inspired by this story, Dorothée Munyaneza uses her own body as an archive. With composer Khyam Allami, she makes suppressed voices audible, visible, and tangible once more. Toi, moi, Tituba... is a striking 'collective solo' presenting a multiplicity of silenced voices and perspectives through movement and music.

Toi, moi, Tituba... is presented by New York Live Arts, in association with BAM, L'Alliance New York's Crossing The Line, and Villa Albertine.

Based in Marseille, Dorothée Munyaneza is a multi-disciplinary artist using music, song, text and movement to deal with rupture as a dynamic force. Munyaneza draws from real stories seizing body, memory and our times to create a space of resonance.

Originally from Rwanda, Dorothée Munyaneza moved to England with her family in the summer of 1994 at the age of 12. She trained at the Jonas Foundation in London, studied music and social sciences in Canterbury, before moving to France.

In 2006, she met François Verret, and they collaborated on Sans Retour, Ice, Cabaret, and Do you remember, no I don't. Since then, other collaborations have included Radouan Mriziga, Alain Mahé, Jean-François Pauvros, Robyn Orlin, Ko Murobushi, Nan Goldin, Stéphanie Coudert, Rachid Ouramdane, Maud Le Pladec, Alain Buffard, Maya Mihindou and Ben LaMar Gay.

In 2013, Munyaneza founded the Kadidi company in Marseille. The company's repertoire includes Samedi Détente(2014), Unwanted (2017), Mailles (2020), a capella (2022), Toi, moi, Tituba... (2023), umuko (2024) and Version(s) (2025).

In 2020, Dorothée Munyaneza translated Hopelessly Devoted by Kae Tempest (formerly known as Kate Tempest). Published by L'Arche Éditeur, Inconditionnelles was staged by Dorothée in November 2024 at the invitation of the Bouffes du Nord in Paris.

Munyaneza was an Associate artist at the Théâtre la Ville in Paris from 2018 to 2021, and is now associated with the Théâtre National de Chaillot and the Maison de la Danse and the Dance Biennale in Lyon.

In 2024, she was awarded the Salavisa European Dance Award at the Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon.

Premiered on August 10, 2023 at the Tanz im August Festival, Berlin.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at https://lallianceny.org/event/toi-moi-tituba/.

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is a multi-arts center located in Brooklyn, NY, and home to adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. For more than 160 years, BAM has been the home for the next wave in art and culture, presenting bold theater, dance, music, opera, film, and multidisciplinary performance from around the world.

New York Live Arts, guided by the leadership of visionary artist Bill T. Jones, collaborates with boundary-pushing artists, advocates for their vision, and fortifies a creative future. Located on West 19th Street in NYC, Live Arts is an internationally recognized destination for performance, artist services, and live gathering. The organization commissions, produces, and presents innovative movement-based artistry and is home to the historic Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company.

L'Alliance New York is an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to providing its audience and students with engaging French language classes and audacious multi-disciplinary programming that celebrates the diversity of francophone cultures and creativity around the world. A welcoming and inclusive community for all ages and all backgrounds, L'Alliance New York is a place where people can meet, learn, and explore the richness of our heritages and share discoveries. L'Alliance New York strives to amplify voices and build bridges from the entire francophone world to New York and beyond.

Crossing The Line is a citywide festival that engages International Artists and New York City audiences in artistic discovery and critical dialogue to re-imagine the world around us. Crossing The Line is produced by L'Alliance New York in partnership with leading cultural institutions.

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